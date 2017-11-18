Instill Sense Of Cleanliness Among The Youth

Nana Esi Gurabah II, Queen-Mother of Gomoa Pomadze in the Central Region has appealed to parents and guardians to help instill a sense of cleanliness in the youth.

Nana Gurabah II made the appeal during a meeting of the Gomoa-Pomadze Aged and Widows Association (GPAWA) on Friday.

Addressing members of the recently-formed GPAWA, Nana Guraba advised them to play a major role in ensuring proper hygiene and sanitation in the area, adding that, 'our forefathers cultivated a deep sense of cleanliness and we should pass this on to our children.'

She also advised parents, especially mothers, to guide their teenage girls so that they would not indulge in sexual practices to address their economic challenges, an act which could easily destroy their future.

Nana Gurabah said parents and guardians should rather encourage their female children to pursue vocational training courses to assist them gain life-long careers, stressing that, ''as followers of both Christian and Islamic principles, parents and guardians in the country should be able to inculcate good moral values in the youth in spite of the mounting socio-economic challenges facing them''.

Gomoaba Nana Apata Kofi, who is also the Guantoa hene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional area, regretted that despite the education on hygiene and the maintenance of good sanitation practices, the nation is rather engulfed with filth in many urban towns and villages.

Nana Apata Kofi, who is also the Odikro of Gomoa-Pomadze said the association would not only seek the socio-economic well-being of its members, but would also educate people in the township, especially the youth, on sound environmental hygiene principles to enable them to live in a disease-free community all the time.

He charged residents in the town to clear their weedy surroundings to make the community tidy all the time. GNA