4 Communities To Benefit From Small Town Water Systems

Four Amansie West communities have been selected to benefit from the construction of small town water systems to end their struggle with potable water.

They are Domi-Keniago, Manso-Datano, Manso-Abori and Antoakerom.

Mr. William Bediako Asante, the District Chief Executive (DCE), who announced this said the project would be funded by the district assembly.

He was speaking during an inspection tour of the communities to gauge their felt needs.

He told the people that the assembly had procured 1,000 bags of cement and 100 bundles of roofing sheets for distribution in support of community-initiated self-help projects.

Mr. Bediako vowed to stand with those, who took steps to improve their living conditions themselves.

He used the occasion to remind the people to pay their rates and levies to the assembly and said it was by so doing that it could be expected to bring more development projects to the communities.

The assembly, he added, was scaling up tax education to ensure compliance.

Mr. Paul Wiredu Dankwah, the assembly member, appealed for the construction of additional structures for the local basic school to create adequate classroom space for effective teaching and learning.

He said the present situation, where each classroom was accommodating about 120 children should not continue.