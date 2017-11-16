The Ghana Council Of Georgia Concludes Gofundme Project With Church Service

The Ghana Council of Georgia brought to an end its maiden GoFundMe project to help Ghanaians stricken by the devastating hurricane Harvey and the flooding that ensued. The event was held on Sunday November 12, 2017 at the United Ghana Christian Church in Austell, a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia.

The event was well attended by the congregation of the church, executives of the Ghana Council of the Georgia, as well as members of the Ghanaian community in Atlanta. The presiding pastor, Elder Yaw Amoateng, commended the Ghana Council for the initiative and urged the executives of the Council to continue with such projects for not only events in the United States but in Ghana as well.

On behalf of the Ghana Council of Georgia, the executive president, Mr. Reuben Darku, thanked the church for allowing the event to be held at the church and Mr. Richard Aikens for his assistance in making the event possible. He also thanked all who donated so generously towards the cause. He conveyed to all Ghanaians in Georgia a good will video from the Ghana Association of Houston expressing their appreciation and sincere gratitude for the assistance from their brothers and sisters in Atlanta.

Living up to Proverbs 21:26…the righteous gives and does not hold back, members of the church donated $1,000.00 in addition to the amount that has already been raised by the Ghana Council. Combined, the GoFundMe initiative raised a total of $2,000.

100% of the donations will go directly to the Ghanaian brothers and sisters affected by the floods to support their rebuilding efforts.

Based in Austell, a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia, United Ghana Christian Church, Inc. is an African Rooted, Bible Centered, Holy Spirit-filled congregation gathered by God, united in Christ and empowered by the Holy Spirit to obey Christ’s commandment and the great commission. For more information on United Ghana Christian Church, please visit: https://www.ugccatlanta.org/home

The Ghana Council of Georgia was established in 2009 to serve as the gateway through which citizens and interested parties can be directed to establish links within the affiliate associations in the Ghanaian community in Georgia. The Council comprises of any registered Ghanaian based association or society in the state of Georgia, USA.

For more information, please contact Reuben Darku at [email protected]

or http://www.ghanacouncilofgeorgia.org/