modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

'Schools must be cited at short distances to protect children'

GNA
27 minutes ago | Education

Oduman (G/A), Aug. 21, GNA - Mr Moses Anim, the Member of Parliament of Trobu in the Greater Accra Region, has said schools must be cited within or at short distances from the community to protect the pupils.

He said it was dangerous, for instance, to allow five-year olds to walk long distances to school adding; 'Apart from putting their lives in danger the situation does not promote learning as the pupils may by tired before they get to school and return home tired to even do their homework.'

He, therefore, appealed to philanthropists and non-governmental organisations to assist the Government in the provision of school blocks.

Mr Anim made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when the Genuine International School held its third graduation ceremony at Oduman in the Ga West Municipality.

It was on the theme: 'Enhancing Education for the Betterment of the Future.'

Mr Anim urged parents and guardians to prioritise their children's education by providing them with their learning needs.

Mr Isaac K. Mintah Sackey, the Proprietor of the School, said it was founded in 2011 with six pupils, but now has 200 students.

He appealed to the Ministry of Education to supply the School with textbooks and computers to improve on academic work and the study of Information and Communication Technology.

GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Education

TOP STORIES

Don’t frustrate doctors with new quota system – GMA warns

22 minutes ago

Bauxite mining standoff: Mahama ‘can go to hell’ – Minister

22 minutes ago

quot-img-1BEAUTY WILL SEND YOU EVERYWHERE ON EARTH, BUT CHARACTER WILL BRING YOU BACK HOME

By: akoaso, hh .german quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38324.3876
Euro5.17535.1794
Pound Sterling5.65615.6626
Swiss Franc4.55774.5600
Canadian Dollar3.48433.4864
S/African Rand0.33310.3333
Australian Dollar3.47913.4854
body-container-line