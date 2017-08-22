TOP STORIES
Take Absolute Responsibility Of Your Children To Be Prominent In Society---Rev Agyekum
Most irresponsible parents often apportion blames on nature rather than nurture in their children waywardness which eventually inevitably ends calamitous.
Gross insubordination among children and the youth is gradually becoming a very big issue to deal with amongst families; as parents struggle to mentor their children to become prominent adults in the future.
This has prompted the head pastor in-charge of Resurrection Congregation at Pokrom-Nsaba, Rev. Wilson Owusu Agyekum to make a clarion call on all parents to endeavor to sponsor their children to achieve their future goals by exhibiting true parenting.
Speaking to Ghananewsarena.com in an exclusive interview when a delegation of Ghana Initiative paid a courtesy call on the church at Pokrom-Nsaba in the Akuapim south district, Rev Agyekum reiterated the need for parents to take absolute responsibilities of their wards rather than allowing the children to take their destinies into their own hands.
The man of God went on to criticise parents who spend lavishly on material things instead of prioritising their children education and upkeep.
"Its evident most parents can be responsible enough to invest in the kids but they rather spend the money extravagantly on alcoholic drinks, womanizing in the case of the men,too many clothes for parties,funerals and other social gatherings he stated when speaking on the THEME: Who is a Parent; Your Role to Your Ward.
He however tasked Ghanaian children to be very submissive and respectful to their parents or guardians to ensure the investments put in them yields positive results.
The leader of the Ghana Initiative delegation Mr. Troy Fals revealed that they periodically visit Pokrom-Nsaba with Free Medical Outreach; and believes they are gradually achieving their motive of ensuing the people gets good medical attention.
He also concluded by advising parents in the community to see their wards as their treasure by putting in more efforts to cater for them in all aspects.
