Medical outreach vans left to rot years after commissioning [Report]

CitiFMonline
49 minutes ago | Health

Citi News checks revealed the some eight medical outreach vans were left to rot by the Health Ministry two years after the Mahama administration commissioned them.

The medical vans were inaugurated to provide healthcare services to rural communities are currently grounded at the Biomedical Department of the Ministry and cannot serve its purpose for now.

The current Minister of Health Kwaku Agyeman Manu speaking on the development said steps are being taken to tackle the issue.

Citi News' Anass Seidu filed this report.


By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

