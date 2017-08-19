TOP STORIES
Gomoa East Assembly holds forum with business partners
Buduburam (C\R), Aug 19, GNA - The Gomoa East District Assembly has held a forum with business partners to ensure the development and economic transformation of the area.
The aims and objectives of the forum was to enhance poverty reduction activities, economic growth and job creation for the people in the district.
Speaking at the forum, Mr Benjamin Kojo Otoo, Gomoa East District Chief Executive (DCE), said the decision was to make the Assembly more business friendly and also remove all bottlenecks which impedes business growth.
He said the assembly has taken the needed steps to meet the social interventions policies being put in place by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government to create jobs and wealth for Ghanaian youth.
The DCE said the assembly is poised to create an enabling environment to provide the needed boost and support for the private sector which is the engine of growth.
He said the Gomoa East District has a lot of economic potentials which could be tapped by private sector and called on interested investors to visit the area.
The DCE said four entities have brought in proposals to the Assembly concerning the yet to begin one district one factory initiative.
He said the assembly took delivery of hundreds of thousands of fertilizers and maize seeds for the planting of food and jobs and urged poultry farmers association to come and invest in the district.
The DCE said the assembly is not only interested to collect taxes and tolls from business operators in the area but also their ensure their stay in the district.
Mr Otoo said water, electricity and other services have been sent to the technology village to enable private enterprises and artisans to operate unhindered.
GNA
