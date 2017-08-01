TOP STORIES
NCA Boss Awarded
The Director General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Joe Anokye, has been honoured with the Humanity Magazine International Award for excellent and transformational leadership.
The honour is in recognition of Mr. Anokye's tireless effort in restoring transparency and stakeholder confidence in the operations of the NCA within a short period of time.
A certificate presented to the NCA boss reads in part that, "this is in recognition of your timely intervention in restoring transparency at the NCA which has reaffirmed stakeholder confidence. Ghana appreciates you".
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Humanity Magazine International, Mr. Yahaya Alhassan, presenting the award at a ceremony in Accra said that the NCA as a vital state institution needs to be managed by highly competent professionals.
"Indeed Mr Anokye and his team of dedicated staff have proved to us that they can be trusted to manage the NCA for Ghanaians and we therefore appreciate their sacrifices" he said.
Mr. Alhassan was optimistic that Anokye, a former telecommunication engineer at the US space agency, NCA, will ensure that telecom companies offer the best service at affordable prices to the ordinary Ghanaian.
According to him the successes of the calm NCA boss do not come as a surprise as Mr. Anokye will bring all his rich experiences in telecom engineering to bear at the NCA.
He made it known that Humanity Magazine International aims at promoting quality leadership by recognising the achievements of public and private institutions, to serve as shining examples for other managers to emulate.
"At Humanity Magazine International we also promote African business by encouraging such business to team up with their counterparts in other parts of the world, for these indigenous businesses to expand and create jobs for the youth" he added.
Mr. Alhassan encouraged other managers of state owned institutions and private enterprises to emulate the qualities of Mr. Anokye and other winners of the Humanity award by aiming for greatness.
