TOP STORIES
When you find yourself in an uncontrollable downward spiral, stop the world and get off. Go into that quiet place in your mind and pray, pray without ceasing.By: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3721
|4.3765
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1597
|Pound Sterling
|5.7589
|5.7665
|Swiss Franc
|4.5228
|4.5252
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5007
|3.5040
|S/African Rand
|0.3305
|0.3306
|Australian Dollar
|3.4882
|3.4951
NAHSAH And CODAHP Suspend Picketing
The much anticipated picketing by the National Heath Students Association of Ghana (NAHSAG) and the Coalition of Degree Allied Health Professionals across the have called off their second picketing at the Ministry of Heath.
In a joint document signed by the President for National Health Students Association of Ghana, Richard Osei-Richard dated, 31st July, 2017 and cited by Daniel Kaku indicated that the Ministry of Health has listened to their demand of financial clearance.
"The leadership of the National Health Students Association of Ghana (NAHSAG) and the Coalition of Degree Allied Health Professionals (CODAHP) wishes to inform all degree allied health professionals across the country, the media and the general public the suspension of the second picketing at the Ministry of Health scheduled for Tuesday, 1st August, 2017"
"This is to enable leadership and representatives of the various professions meet with officials of the Ministry of Health responsible for the financial clearance on Thursday, 3rd August, 2017"
"We are anticipating a positive response to all the issues contained in the petition presented to H.E. the President of the Republic of Ghana on the 7th July, 2017 copied to the Minister for Health following our 1st picketing at the premises of the Allied Health Professionals Council and the Ministry of Health on the 5th and 7th July respectively during which officials of the council and the ministry paid no attention to our grievances".
Below is the document;
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News