Do We Have Journalists Only In Accra And Kumasi In Ghana Mr President?
I was happy to hear the number one gentleman of the State, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will address Journalists and accord them with the opportunity to ask him some critical questions about his six months in office today July 18, 2017.
Little did I know it was not for Journalists across the country but rather those in Accra and Kumasi. But let me ask, is Ghana Accra and Kumasi?
Did the President not campaign across the country to have him elected?
Why did the information Ministry decide to invite only Editors in Accra and Kumasi?
OK, enough of the questions. I am the News Editor cum Morning Show host of Tamale based North Star fm in the Northern region. I was excited to know maybe myself or any of my colleagues from the Northern region will be invited to the Media Encounter with the President because we have a lot of issues bordering us up North we would have pointed out to the President and his team of Ministers to address.
From my checks, no media personnel from Brong Ahafo, Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions of Ghana was invited.
We have issues of SADA bothering us, for the first time we heard an overhead bridge will be constructed in Tamale, how far are the plans advanced towards its achievement?
We were told some moneys have been secured for the construction of some bridges in the country including one in Daboya.
UNICEF statistics reveals that about 90 percent of people in rural areas of the Northern region can not afford three square meals a day hence your Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty program, Mr. President. What are you doing to empower people in abject poverty up North to also benefit from your government?
I think these questions will have to stay in my ink until a day the Presidency will remember we have capable Journalists up North who are the voice for the voiceless in our society to also ask him questions.
During the NDC regime under former President Mahama who was our brother, we were once again ignored so am not astonished it has repeated itself.
Mr. President, you promised us an all inclusive government, where is it after your six months of office if your media encounter was only with Accra and Kumasi Journalists.
I pray this my plea gets to you so that next time, we those up North might be considered to be part of this encounter. Thank you.
By Abubakari Sadiq Righteous
North Star Fm
Tamale
