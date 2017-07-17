TOP STORIES
Instead of preaching us to believe in Jesus Christ and be prosperous,they preach us to offer material things to be prosperous.By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
Community appeals for construction of school
Abensu (G/R), July 17, GNA - The chiefs and people of Abensu in the Ga West Municipality, have appealed to the municipal assembly to build a school for the community.
Mr. Amos Abutu, the assembly member for Afiaman electoral area, said this had become necessary to end the situation where children had been traveling long distances to access education.
He indicated that there were in excess of 500 children of school-going age in the community.
He made the appeal after he led the people to clear a stretch of land demarcated for the school project.
Mr. Abutu said the lack of a school had become a huge bother, blaming this for poor academic performance of the children, who often returned from school tired and unable to either do their homework or have enough rest for the next day.
'They are forced to wake up early in the morning and return home late. This has been the routine and it could not continue this way', he added.
He also highlighted the need to put into good shape the 15 kilometre road linking the area with Pokuase for smooth evacuation of farm produce to marketing centres. GNA
By Alex Ofori Agyekum, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Education