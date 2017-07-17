modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Community appeals for construction of school

GNA
39 minutes ago | Education

Abensu (G/R), July 17, GNA - The chiefs and people of Abensu in the Ga West Municipality, have appealed to the municipal assembly to build a school for the community.

Mr. Amos Abutu, the assembly member for Afiaman electoral area, said this had become necessary to end the situation where children had been traveling long distances to access education.

He indicated that there were in excess of 500 children of school-going age in the community.

He made the appeal after he led the people to clear a stretch of land demarcated for the school project.

Mr. Abutu said the lack of a school had become a huge bother, blaming this for poor academic performance of the children, who often returned from school tired and unable to either do their homework or have enough rest for the next day.

'They are forced to wake up early in the morning and return home late. This has been the routine and it could not continue this way', he added.

He also highlighted the need to put into good shape the 15 kilometre road linking the area with Pokuase for smooth evacuation of farm produce to marketing centres. GNA

By Alex Ofori Agyekum, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Education

TOP STORIES

We Are Cautious Trying NDC Officials – Osafo-Marfo

5 hours ago

Ambrose Dery deports Indian businessman

7 hours ago

quot-img-1Instead of preaching us to believe in Jesus Christ and be prosperous,they preach us to offer material things to be prosperous.

By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35804.3624
Euro4.98624.9890
Pound Sterling5.69685.7030
Swiss Franc4.51124.5136
Canadian Dollar3.43933.4415
S/African Rand0.33390.3340
Australian Dollar3.40043.4052
body-container-line