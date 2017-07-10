TOP STORIES
In My Motherland - Ghana
My motherland is the Star of Africa; the pride of Blacks. Ghana, my motherland is a peaceful and noble country located on longitude 0° and in West Africa. My motherland was colonized by Britain but won her independence on 6th March, 1957. My Motherland is an Anglophone country which shares borders with only Francophone countries and has maintained perpetual peaceful coexistence with her neighbors.
Ghana is a democratic nation with incredible accommodating citizens. A nation endowed with valuable mineral resources such as Gold, Diamond, Bauxite, Manganese, Oil and many more. Ghana - a nation with a creative human capita and a visionary leader - the famous Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
Ghana my motherland is a multi - ethnic nation with peaceful relationships existing between the ethnic groups and religious groups.
Gold Coast as its former name was changed to Ghana - a name proposed by the known Pan Africanist Dr. J. B. Danquah ( Doyen of Ghanaian politics). Ghana was named after the ancient Ghana Empire. Ghana has an interesting political history aside the fact that it was the first Black nation in West Africa to gain independence from the superiority of Britain.
My motherland evolved from slavery to merchant capitalism to colonialism and finally gained independence on 6th March 1957. The aftermath of independence emerged Nkrumah's One Party system to the dictatorial regimes of the military and finally adjusted to the democratic dispensation of her contemporary political tune.
Ghana is an adorable nation with multi potentials. Why is Ghana still underdeveloped? A simple question but difficult to answer. My motherland is full of opportunities but much attention is given to worthless activities than relevant ones. Attention seekers are given media and public hype compared to the attention given to issues and matters of national interest. In my motherland, a government airlifted US$4.5 million to waste it in Brazil yet, Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo who manufacture and assemble cars is not getting State support.
In my motherland, telenovelas such as Kumkum Bhagya, VEERA and more have about 30 lucrative sponsorships hence, it has been telecasted for years yet, National Science and Maths Quiz has no television sponsorship!
I'm my motherland, everyone thinks about what he or she will consume at the moment - God will provide for tomorrow. For this reason, Ghana has been evaded with numerous illegalities as galamsey which destroys natural resources.
It is only in my motherland that a brother to the president is allowed to evade tax to the whopping sum of Gh¢12 million and when invited by EOCO under a new government, people will scream "witch hunting"! In my motherland, young talents are ignored for old comedians. A talented young lady, Asantewa Adwoa Magdalene will display her talent on social media and she will get 10 likes and 2 comments but naked pictures and needless posts are given thousand likes and comments.
In my motherland, the law enforcement bodies are most often the law breakers. The police is interested in the " no ko fio obaa ye" cakes than their duties. Unpleasant utterances are made in the name of freedom of speech here. Anti corruption agencies will investigate and issue just to tell the offender "go and sin no more" in modern day Ghana. In my motherland, if you defend the right - you become a public enemy. If you condone wrong, you are the best character to find.
On 7th December 2016, Ghanaians overwhelmingly voted for change by dumping the Mahama led Kleptocratic NDC government for the Visionary Akufo-Addo led NPP government. A historic change in the political history of Ghana and Africa. The change we voted for will have the tendency of being impeded by our popular attitude.
Let's usher Ghana - our motherland into a new era of seriousness. The government of the day has excellent initiatives to be implemented. Let's support our dynamic President - Nana Akufo-Addo to succeed in changing the dusty status of mother Ghana. Let's defend and protect the constitution by making sure that the laws of the land function equally and appropriately. Let's give attention to what needs attention. Together we can lift the flag of Ghana high again.
God bless our homeland Ghana.
Nana Ofori Kissi Ratina,
Atiwa Writer.
