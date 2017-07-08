TOP STORIES
Egypt raid kills IS suspects after deadly Sinai attack
Cairo (AFP) - Egyptian police said they killed 14 alleged Islamic State group members Saturday in a raid on a training camp, a day after the jihadists conducted a deadly attack on soldiers.
Funerals were held across the country for at least 21 soldiers killed in Friday's attack in the north of the Sinai Peninsula, one of deadliest against the military in years.
The interior ministry said police officers raided a desert training camp in the eastern province of Ismailiya, killing the 14 alleged militants.
At least five of them had been wanted on charges of joining IS, it said in a statement.
IS has been leading a deadly insurgency that has killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers since the army overthrew Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 and cracked down on his supporters.
The jihadists had attacked on Friday several Sinai checkpoints with car bombs and heavy gunfire in a coordinated assault, for which IS later claimed responsibility in a statement.
The military said it killed 40 of the assailants and that the attack killed or wounded 26 soldiers, without providing a death toll.
Provincial and security officials said funerals were held for at least 21 soldiers.
Groups other than IS have also carried out attacks in Egypt targeting policemen and judges.
Gunmen on Friday shot dead a National Security Service officer as he was leaving his home north of Cairo.
The militant group Hasam claimed responsibility.
On Saturday, the interior ministry said police killed two senior Hasam members in a shoot out near Cairo.
