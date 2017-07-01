TOP STORIES
EMF Health and Your Prostate
What is an EMF and why is EMF health important for your prostate? What is electromagnetic radiation (EMR). Electromagnetic Field (EMF) radiation is generated by electrical devices, power lines, WiFi stations, cell phones, handheld phones, computers, airport scanners, hospital testing machines, and more.
Electromagnetic fields are created from electric current flows, such as when using a portable phone, microwave, computer, or a cell phone. It is also known as Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR).
There is a growing body of concern that our unprecedented exposure to EMFs may have a serious yet hidden ill-health consequence for many people, particularly the very young, individuals with weakened immune systems, or with others who are more sensitive and actually feel a response to EMFs. For example, did you know EMFs can trigger abnormal heart rhythms? Dr. Mercola 2011 article on Cordless Phone EMFs Trigger Heart Rhythm Abnormalities expatiates on this principle.
According to the article, an international team of researchers recently discovered that in some individuals, the 2.4 GHz pulsed signals emitted by a cordless phone system produce significant disruptions in cardiac rhythm.
The researchers demonstrated that 40 percent of healthy volunteers in their study showed marked increases in heart rate, arrhythmias, and other disturbances in heart rate variability following exposure to active cordless phone base stations.
As written on Dr. Havas' Web site:
"The sympathetic nervous system up regulated and the parasympathetic nervous system down regulated during exposure, which is the typical "flight-or-fight" stress response. Feelings of anxiety as well as pain or pressure in the chest were associated with the rapid or irregular heart beat among some of the participants tested.
This test is objective and directly measures the heart's response to radiation and is unlike subjective testing, where scientists ask individuals if they know whether a device is turned on or off and then determine their "sensitivity" based on perception of exposure, which is just that perception and NOT sensitivity.
Another article by Dr. Mercola on Cordless Phones Increase Your Brain Cancer Risks also stated that the base stations of some home-use cordless phones emit twice as much radiation as cell phone masts. And, unlike cell phones, cordless phone base stations emit radiation even when they are not in use.
This means that some cordless phones could be a brain tumor risk.
The British Health Protection Agency has also admitted that there is an increased association between acoustic neuromas -- a type of ear tumor that can cause deafness -- and electromagnetic fields of the type emitted by these telephones. A study has shown that the risk of cordless phone users developing acoustic neuromas doubles over the course of a decade.
The environmental group Powerwatch has recommended that cordless phone users switch to a different type of phone.
Cell phones aren't the only types of phones that are hazardous to your health. Your home cordless phones can be even more dangerous than your cell phone.
As for cell phones themselves, because of the known effects of electromagnetic fields (EMFs), I used to discourage their use entirely. Then, with the advent of headsets, my once stringent recommendations relaxed a little, as headsets do help to decrease your EMF exposure.
However, one of the hottest new gadgets, Bluetooth headsets that allow you to talk wirelessly to your cell phone, may be the worst of the bunch.
Because the headsets are so new there are no studies on them yet. However, we have done some preliminary EMF measurements and found them to have some serious concerns. When in use they measure over 100 milligauss. Acceptable ranges should be 3 or less.
What makes these even worse, however, is that this radiation is essentially in the middle of your head as many of these headsets are inserted deeply in your ear canal.
So a non-Bluetooth headset is preferred but even here you need to be cautious. While hands-free devices have been found to reduce radiation from cell phones, emissions can still travel up the headset wire and into your head.
It is important to know that virtually every headset out there may actually increase the radiation exposure to your brain by serving as an antenna. If you or your children use a cell phone it is vital that you protect them with simple and inexpensive new technology that can transform your dangerous headset into an oasis safe from dangerous cell phone radiation.
So please, protect your family from this potentially dangerous radiation:
Your best bet is to get a speakerphone and use it, as the radiation risk is virtually zero and that is exactly why my phone is always on speaker out.
Alternatively you could use one of these safe headsets that allow you to talk with virtually no radiation exposure as long as you keep the phone away from your body.
Many wireless routers and other forms of Wi-Fi technology also emit fields at this frequency.
Holistic Primary Care reports:
"This is the first objective evidence of cardiovascular effects associated with wireless EMF exposure, and it lends quantitative vindication to the concept of 'electrohypersensitivity,' the sense some people have that they become physically ill when close to EMF fields from cell phones, microwave ovens, computers, fluorescent lighting systems, and WiFi networks."
EMF health is a sleeper issue, invisible, and very slow to manifest in chronic health conditions. EMF radiation is a controversial subject because conclusive evidence could devastate many modern electronic device industries until they could find a way to produce items that minimize the risks.
Industry-funded research shows no harmful effect and supposedly neutral organizations may still have industry support or affiliations. But more and more independent studies are proving the dangerous
An ever-increasing number of independent doctors and groups are warning about the dangers. If you think about the issue, you’ll realize that in any city we are now bombarded by exposures from all directions around us, crisscrossing us with invisible EMF fields.
EMF Health and Hormones
This article, Effects of Electropollution on Hormones and Breast Cancer, Dr. Sherill Sellman, ND also talks about the effects on hormones including men’s testosterone and prostate cancer.
Experimental physiologist Dr. Charles Graham’s research found that magnetic fields had an effect on two other hormones. Overnight exposure of women to elevated levels of EMR in the laboratory significantly increased estrogen levels which is a known risk factor for breast cancer. In men, EMR exposure reduced levels of testosterone—a hormone drop that has been linked to testicular and prostate cancers.
Still not convinced on how EMF health relates to you and your prostate? On May 31, 2011, The World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer released this press release: IARC Classifies Radiofrequency Electromagnetic Fields as Possibly Carcinogenic to Humans.
My dear reader, this is a conservative organization that is making this statement. Remember how long it took for the powers that be to finally agree that asbestos, DDT, cigarettes, and lead in gasoline were hazardous to health and enacted legislation?
When billions of dollars are at stake, it takes a long time for change at the regulatory level. But you can adapt any time you choose. Play it safe with exposures to EMFs, or play and pay with your health. Your choice.
Cell Phones and Your Cell Membranes
This is a mind blowing area you can’t afford to neglect. In recent years, exposure to radio frequencies emitted from cell phones and wireless communication devices have taken front and centre stage as the cause of serious physiological damage to our cells.
Initially the Wireless Industry and the U.S. government did not consider radio frequencies from cell phones a health risk. Despite massive evidence to the contrary, the wireless industry still maintains that position. In the early days of this technology, it was believed that only a thermal effect, the heating of tissues, (such as what occurs in a microwave oven) resulted in damage to tissues. Since cell phones do not have enough power to heat tissue, the U.S. government did not require any studies investigating the potential health problems.
However, emerging science has found that the problem with cell phones does not come from power output (thermal effect) but rather from the information piggybacking on the so called ‘carrier waves’ emitted from and received by the antenna. This is called an information carrying radio wave (ICRW). It is a frequency that conveys specific packets of information which allows for the transmission of various features of cell phones like voice, text graphics and others.
Herein lies the problem. This ICRW is a frequency that has never before existed in nature. Our cells are totally unfamiliar with it and perceive it as a dangerous, foreign invader.
The latest research has clearly identified the biological mechanisms of harm caused by ICRWs. We have special receptor sites, called microtubules, on our cell membranes that can sense frequencies. The receptor sites interpret the ICRW as an unknown, threatening energy. Instantaneously the cell membrane will go into a protective lock down mode. This means that nutrients cannot get into the cell and toxins and waste products cannot get out. It also prevents vital cell-to-cell communication. This effect is immediate and lasts as long as a person is exposed to ICRWs. The longer this condition persists the greater the biological damage, often resulting in free radical damage, genetic mutation, loss of cellular energy, premature aging and ultimately degenerative diseases.
If you need anyone to tell you more about the harmful effects of cell phones and wireless technology it is Dr. George Carlo, MD, Ph.D. As a respected professor of epidemiology, Dr. Carlo was hired by the Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association (CTIA), as the chief research scientist, to lead a $28 million five year research program investigating the potential harmful effects of cell phones. The CTIA was confident that no health effects would be discovered. However, Dr. Carlo and his team of 200 research scientists found otherwise. Upon presentation to the CTIA of his findings, he was fired and the damning results were shelved. Dr. Carlo has now become one of the most reputable and vocal critics of the wireless industry.
Dr. Carlo says: “We understand that these information-carrying radio waves trigger protein membrane responses at the cell membrane level leading to disruption of intercellular communication and buildup of free radicals inside the cell. This is very important because it now explains the wide diversity of symptoms that we are seeing in patients who are reporting electrohypersensitivity and also other conditions such as headaches and unexplained anxiety that henceforth we'll know will be associated with these information-carrying radio waves.
Protection from EMFs
If you do searches on EMF health, you will no doubt encounter supposed protective devices that you can attach to your electronic devices like cell phones or laptops to “protect” you from EMFs. In addition there are devices that you can wear that also supposedly protect you.
Hear what Ronald M Bazar has to say on this “Although these devices sound good in theory, I would take most of these claims with a big grain of salt no matter how much “science” there is around them.
The reason is that they work by switching the energy from one part of the body to another. You may feel temporarily better but then find health problems manifest in other parts of the body later.
I had such an experience where an alternative health practitioner sold me a device to wear even while I slept. During the second night I awoke and almost blocked completely. I traced the reaction back to the device and got rid of it.
I advise you to be careful with any of these devices. The devices work by hyper-stimulating your nervous system so you initially feel much better - while new problems start developing - shifting the sensitivity to EMFs from one area of the body to another. You feel good for a while but then other symptoms develop.
Do not trust the “scientific” claims. The best solution is to practice safe EMFs!
DLan plugs are a simple way to wire your house for computers without a wireless WiFi network. It works by using the dLan plug to connect your router through the electrical system. You just plug into another room’s electrical socket and you have Internet connection without any WiFi EMFs.
Dr. Carlo recommends boosting the body's resistance with a healthy diet.
Take a precautionary approach to EMFs and EMF health. If you are having a prostate problem, then reducing these possible irritants just makes sense.
This is not going to be easy to do, but start making efforts where you can. This is a long-term exposure problem with no immediate observable benefits. The symptoms occur down the road. Let’s hope it is not an early dead end”.
Raphael Nyarkotey Obu: PhD
Research Prof. of Prostate Cancer & Holistic Medicine
Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, Larnaca city, Cyprus.
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
