TOP STORIES
If a man wants you, nothing can keep him away. If he doesn't want you,nothing can make him stayBy: Fiona Adomako
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Boeing, Ethiopian Airlines commit to purchase two 777 freighters
Accra, June 27, GNA - Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines has announced a commitment to purchase two 777 freighters at the 2017 Paris Air Show, valued at $ 651.4 million at list prices.
A statement issued in Accra by Mrs Hanna Atnafu, Manager Corporate Communications, Ethiopian Airlines and Keelan Morris, Boeing Commercial Airplanes Communications, said the order would be reflected on Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website once it has been finalised.
It said the airline also made an order for 10 additional 737 MAX 8 airplanes.
The 10 737 MAX options being exercised were part of a deal signed in September 2014, completing the largest ever order for the 737 MAX in Africa. Ethiopian now has firm orders for 30 737 MAX 8s.
It said the order was previously attributed to an unidentified customer on Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website.
'Building one of the largest cargo terminals in the world and operating new-generation, high-performance aircraft reflects our commitment in expanding and supporting the exponentially growing imports and exports of our country in particular and the African continent in general,' the statement added.
Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, said: 'The commitment to purchase two B777 freighters is expected to boost the Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services.'
'The 737 MAX will form a key component of our strategic roadmap, vision 2025, enhancing our single-aisle fleet and keeping us at the forefront of African aviation.
'This is a continuation of the longstanding and commendable business partnership we had established with Boeing,' he added.
The 777 Freighter, the world's longest-range twin-engine freighter, is based on the technologically advanced 777-200LR (Longer Range) passenger airplane and can fly 4,900 nautical miles (9,070 kilometers) with a full payload of 112 tons (102 metric tonnes or 102,000 kg).
Ihssane Mounir, Senior Vice-President of Global Sales and Marketing Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said: "The 777 Freighter's range capability, combined with its enhanced cargo capacity, makes it the perfect airplane for Ethiopian to continue to profitably grow its global freighter service, linking trade routes between Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
"We are also delighted to be able to announce an additional order for 10 737 MAXs. This order is a continued endorsement by Ethiopian of the 737 MAXs efficiency, range, reliability and operating costs,' he added.
The 737 MAX incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.
It is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating more than 3,700 orders from 87 customers worldwide.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Business & Finance