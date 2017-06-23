TOP STORIES
NMC orders porn broadcasting stations to stop
The National Media Commission (NMC) has directed television stations XYZ TV, Thunder TV and Ice TV to immediately cease airing pornographic materials on their television stations.
The directive follows a complaint filed by Mr. James Oberko and Mr. Tommy Annan Forson against the stations.
The Commission says it examined the broadcast of the three stations and concluded that the content complained about did not meet the standards of decency required by the Broadcasting Standards of the Commission.
“Section 7 (e) of the NMC Broadcasting Guidelines provides that ‘Actual sexual intercourse between humans should at no time be transmitted,’” said.
The Commission also said the NMC provision does not admit of any exceptions.
“At the settlement meeting, the three stations apologised and committed themselves to ensuring that there would be no more pornography on their stations. They, however, drew the attention of the Commission to other radio and television stations which they considered to be carrying similarly offensive content,” NMC Chairman, Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng, said in a release.
The Commission has cautioned broadcasting stations and other electronic communications networks to be particularly mindful of the implications of carrying any content which offends public sensibilities.
