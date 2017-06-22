TOP STORIES
THE LAW MUST DEFEND JUSTICE BUT NOT TO BE USED TO UNDERMINE JUSTICE.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH, Dui
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3499
|4.3543
|Euro
|4.8487
|4.8519
|Pound Sterling
|5.5091
|5.5152
|Swiss Franc
|4.4634
|4.4661
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2754
|3.2772
|S/African Rand
|0.3334
|0.3335
|Australian Dollar
|3.2846
|3.2892
Ghanaian youth urged to stop the use of cannabis
Accra, June 21, GNA - Mr Michael Addo, the Deputy Executive Secretary, Narcotics Control Board, has called on Ghanaians especially the youth to be wary of the use of cannabis as its side effects are great.
He said because cannabis was a plant that grows anywhere, people had taken advantage to grow it in their backyard gardens and their homes, making it difficult for the Board to map out areas of cultivation.
Mr Addo said this when the Board donated some seized furniture from drug offenders to three rehabilitation centres in Accra.
The donation was to commemorate the World Drugs Day celebration which falls on 26th June every year.
Cannabis has long been used for hemp fibre, for hemp oils, for medicinal purposes, and as a recreational drug.
Industrial hemp products are made from cannabis plants selected to produce abundance of fibre.
The youth, however, have been abusing the use of the product, which is affecting them greatly.
Mr Addo said the situation was worrisome as quite a number of the youth were now into the use of cannabis without considering its health implications.
He said NACOB would soon conduct a base line survey to ascertain the situation and called for the collaboration of all security agencies to fight the drug challenge.
He urged civil society to report people who engaged in the act and also advised parents to monitoring the activities of their children.
GNA
By Samira Larbie, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News