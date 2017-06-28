modernghana logo

Electrical Safety And Precautions

Hopeh David
Safety and Electricity

We all use electricity one way or the other, bathroom we use electricity to

  1. cook, we use our electric cookers to cook, powered by electricity
  2. wash, our washing machines are powered by electricity
  3. drive, our cars have electrical parts, without which our cars won't function well.
  4. bath, in our bathroom both the cold water and the hot water is power by electricity.
  5. play music, our phones etc plays music because of electricity.
  6. charge phones which we use for calls and internet connections
  7. watch TV
  8. conserve foods stuff, we use our fridges to keep food from spoiling and that fridge is powered by electricity
  9. to iron, I wonder how our beautiful clothes will look like without ironing.
  10. for production and manufacturing, tell me how companies will have produce without electricity.

Hospitals, markets, companies, offices, banks, schools. airports, malls, fuel filling stations etc use electricity one way or the other.

but the big question is what is electricity, how does it manifest itself, how is it produce, how do I use it without being harm by it, how do I use it and save money, how do I speak to the rightful institutions in charge for help in case I need one.? all this and many more are questions this account seeks to address.

there is a saying; electricity is a good servant but a bad must. how true?

YOU AND ELECTRICITY, both online and radio which seeks to help her readers and listeners, don't miss it like this page and follow us live.

this is just to prepare the grounds, in my next articles I will address the concerns of the subject.

ELECTRICAL SAFETY AND PRECAUTIONS VOLUME 1

