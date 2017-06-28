TOP STORIES
God has choosing a leader for ghana, A man that have mercy for his pupils, a man is with wisdom, respectful, care and hard working person. ATTA "Di wo hene"By: Raymond Opaye
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3550
|4.3592
|Euro
|4.9153
|4.9194
|Pound Sterling
|5.5626
|5.5697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5137
|4.5172
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3021
|3.3049
|S/African Rand
|0.3366
|0.3368
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3095
Electrical Safety And Precautions
We all use electricity one way or the other, bathroom we use electricity to
Hospitals, markets, companies, offices, banks, schools. airports, malls, fuel filling stations etc use electricity one way or the other.
but the big question is what is electricity, how does it manifest itself, how is it produce, how do I use it without being harm by it, how do I use it and save money, how do I speak to the rightful institutions in charge for help in case I need one.? all this and many more are questions this account seeks to address.
there is a saying; electricity is a good servant but a bad must. how true?
YOU AND ELECTRICITY, both online and radio which seeks to help her readers and listeners, don't miss it like this page and follow us live.
this is just to prepare the grounds, in my next articles I will address the concerns of the subject.
ELECTRICAL SAFETY AND PRECAUTIONS VOLUME 1
youandelectricity.blogspot.com
email [email protected]
0508973770
@ HOPEH DAVID
