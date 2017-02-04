World Cancer Day: Breast Care International , Delta Airlines Join The Global Community To Celebrate 201 7 World Cancer Day, In A Grand Style

According to WHO and UICC, cancer is a growing public health concern. In 2012, there were 14.1 million new cases and 8.2 million cancer related deaths worldwide.

The number of new cases is projected to increase to 21.7 million annually by 2030. The greatest impact is in low- and middle-income countries, many of which are ill equipped to cope with the escalating burden of disease. In 2012, there were 4.3 million premature deaths from cancer worldwide, 75% of which were in low- and middle-income countries.

Breast Care International, BCI, and Delta Airlines have joined the global community to celebrate this year's “World Cancer Day” with a renewed commitment to expand the frontiers and internal mechanisms designed to create and heighten awareness in fighting cancers.

Tagging along the global theme of “WE CAN, I CAN”, BCI, in a statement issued to commemorate the day, BCI President, Dr.(Mrs) Beatrice Wiafe Addai said cancers have had a great toll on mankind, especially those in the deprived communities, and needed to be contained aggressively through intensified public education.

Dr. (Mrs) Wiafe Adlai, drawing inspiration from the global campaign, charged the youthful population to draw on the immense popularity and influence of social media to highlight and bring to the fore, risks associated with cancers and their devastating effects on the individuals, families, friends, society and national productivity levels.

“BCI has reviewed and devised new communication tools and strategies which dovetail into both traditional and social media platforms in our renewed, and unwavering determination to create, and sustain awareness about cancers especially among the youthful population", Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai states.

She explained, “BCI has several online links to our specialists on our website. Again we have integrated the various social media platforms into the site and we could be contacted at the click of a bottom from the comfort of your home for all cancer related consultancy services while providing answers and feedback on frequently asked questions.”

The BCI President and Chief Executive Officer of Peace and Love Hospitals has recognised Government’s recognition of “cancers as a national burden, and commended the determination to establish centers at all healthcare delivery centers for the screening, diagnosis and early detection and prevention of cancers, the cost of which will be borne by the re-structured, and revitalized National Health Insurance Scheme”

“We totally reject the increasing number of cancer cases recorded annually at our health institutions, a good number of them very young patients, sufficient reason why we are incorporating social media platforms into our communications strategy to draw the attention of the younger population to the debilitating effects of cancers and the urgent need to report the condition promptly to hospitals for effective treatment.” declared Breast care International President, Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai.

Statistics by the World Health Organization, IARC, UICC and all research findings by these organizations (of which BCI is a member); regrettably capture and project cancers as an important cause of death in almost every region of the globe, and the fact that by the year 2030, if nothing is done, about 70 percent of all cancer deaths would be coming from the developing world, a situation which demands urgent media attention, both traditional and social, in a bid to scale down the frightening cancer related mortality figures, the statement emphasized.

As part of the celebrations of the 2017 World Cancer Day, BCI handed over ten customised footballs, with the “WE CAN, I CAN” slogan to some selected Senior High Schools, to inculcate the culture of exercising in them, since lack of exercise is known to be a risk factor in the development of the Non communicable Diseases.

Dr. (Mrs) Beatrice Wiafe Addai announced that her organization is completing the celebration with a free outreach program at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region, where they would educate the faithful of the Assemblies of God Church and the townsfolk on cancers, (breast, cervical and prostate), and clinically screen for non-communicable diseases, including hypertension, breast diseases, diabetes, hepatitis B, and eye diseases at no cost to them.”,

"The Eastern Regional Minister designate, Hon. Dr. Eric Kwakye Darffour and celebrities like Nana Amma MacBrown and her husband Maxwell are joining the event which is sponsored by Delta Airlines.

By :Samuel Appau Aheng