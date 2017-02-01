Airtel Ghana Shows Commitment To Quality Healthcare With A Donation To Abokobi Community Clinic

31st January 2017- Airtel Ghana, winner of the Global Carrier Award for best CSR initiative has donated medical items to the Abokobi Community Clinic in Greater Accra Region. The donation was at the premises of the Abokobi Community Clinic by some employees of the company.

The donation is in line with Airtel Ghana’s commitment to support the delivery of quality healthcare to vulnerable communities across the country. The donated items included; wheelchairs, clutches, mattresses, disinfectants among others.

Commenting on the donation, Hannah Agbozo, Airtel Ghana’s Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs said the gesture was in fulfillment of the company’s commitment to support healthcare delivery at the community level to impact the lives of Ghanaians.

She said “It is a well-known fact that a healthy nation is a wealthy nation. As a business, we remain committed to building healthy and thriving communities through our community investment programmes. Today’s is a demonstration of that commitment to ensure that community health centers are well resourced and positioned to respond to the medical needs of community members. It is our hope that this donation will go a long way to improve healthcare delivery in the Abokobi Community.

Gabriel Kese-Yeboah, Administrator of the Abokobi Community Clinic who received the items on behalf of the clinic, expressed his deepest appreciation on behalf of the entire management body and promised that the equipment will be put to good use to serve the purpose for which it was donated. He said “these items come at a time that the clinic is in dire need of items to facilitate effective healthcare delivery. We are grateful for the items donated to us. We will put them to good use as we strive to deliver effective healthcare to the communities that we serve”.

The Abokobi Community Clinic was established in 1994 to administer Healthcare to the inhabitants of Abokobi and its surrounding communities

Airtel Ghana under its employee driven ‘’Make a Difference Day” initiative continues to invest in programmes to enrich lives and empower local communities.

The company has won several local and international awards for its community investment programmes including its recent award as best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative at the Global and Africa Carrier Awards

