General News | 1 February 2017 12:46 CET

Chief Releases Land For School

By Daily Guide

The chief Korleman near Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality has released a five-acre stretch of land for the construction of a school.

Nii Korle, the chief, announced the decision at a community durbar held to discuss education development in the area.

The land, he said could be used by the government to build a senior high school (SHS) in the community.

He appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to do everything to ensure the fulfillment of the free SHS election campaign promise.

Nii Korle indicated that there were over 500 young people in the area, who were out of school because of the economic situation of their parents – the grinding poverty.

He called for the municipal assembly to construct a clinic in the community to give the people access to quality healthcare.

“The eight kilometer road linking the area with Pokuase should also be improved to allow smooth evacuation of farm produce to the marketing centres,” he added.

GNA

FRANCIS TAWIAH


