The second “special report” which was headlined “Travails of Akufo-Addo”, published on September 10, 2016, focused on Nana Akufo-Addo. Though Nana Akufo-Addo was described as an underdog, going into the December election in this publication citing many factors that were likely to work against his possible victory, we were nevertheless; quick to point out that he could spring a surprise.

This particular publication rehashed some of the negative things Nana Akufo-Addo himself said and some of the things his men did for which Nana Akufo-Addo was punished in the 2012 election and that, he was likely to suffer same fate in the December 7 election. We were however mindful of the fact that Nana Akufo-Addo turned a new leaf ahead of the December 7 election.

Going into the election, Nana Akufo-Addo dropped his belligerent and radical posturing and rather portrayed himself as a “God fearing, loving and caring” personality. This was after he was heavily criticized for his “all die be die”, “yen Akan fuo” and other ethnocentric comments. The “third time lucky” syndrome was also highlighted as one of the factors adding to the advantage of Nana Akufo-Addo’s bid.