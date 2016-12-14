Appoint IGP Who Can Arrest Me – Ken Agyapong To Akufo-Addo

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central has advised President elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, not to select an Inspector General of Police (IGP) who will be bias in discharging his duty.

The MP's expectation is for the NPP government to choose an IGP who will help root out the wrongs from the society no matter who is involved or irrespective of the party the person is linked to.

He was speaking to the visit by the Police force led by IGP John Kudalor to Nana Addo's house on Monday where they pledge their unflinching support for his government.

However, speaking on Adom TV on Tuesday morning, Kennedy Agyapong said he was sickened by the ideas that the IGP and some people around him could build such courage to face the NPP Presidential elect when he has been so bias towards people in the party in their line of duty.

According to him, the IGP and the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), should be the first to be replaced immediately Nana Addo and the NPP is sworn into power because they have shown they work for NDC and not all Ghanaians.

Prior to becoming the IGP, COP John Kudalor was the director of Police operations and many in the NPP find it hard to forgive him for supervising the use of tear gas and water canon to stop the Let My Vote Count protestors who were bent on storming the electoral commission, contrary to a restraining court order last year.

People lost their eyes and others seriously injured as a result of the police brutalities but the then COP Kudalor said they were not sorry, instead he patted his men at the back for following due process in an interview with Ultimate FM in Kumasi on Thursday 15th September.

It is against this act that some members in the NPP led by Kennedy Agyapong want him out as soon as possible for someone who will not show his bias to take over.

“I want Nana Addo to appoint someone who will arrest both an NPP and NDC person when they go against the law. The next IGP should not let me go scot free because I'm part of government. He should be able to arrest me when I'm at fault”, the MP stressed.

He was of the view that the 'arrogance and intimidation' supervised under the current IGP and the CDS caused NDC's huge defeat in the 2016 elections, hence it was advisable for NPP to move away from that.

He posited that his priority in this new government is to create lot of jobs for the youth since the soaring number of unemployment was disturbing.

“If we are able to do this, we are sure of solving most of the problems in the country and that can assure us of a second term in government”, Kennedy Agyapong estimated.

-myradio360.com