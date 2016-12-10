‘History will judge my contributions’ – Mahama

President Mahama has said history will judge his contributions while serving in the highest office.

“It has been without a doubt, one of the most tremendous privileges of my life to serve this great nation as President and to work on behalf of all Ghanaians. I will leave it to history to be the judge of my time and contributions while in that highest office,”President Mahama said.

He made the comment in his concession speech delivered at his residence.

The Electoral Commission (EC) on Friday declared the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo, the winner of the 2016 elections.

The NPP Flagbearer secured the presidency after a third time, beating the incumbent, President John Mahama with 53.85 percent of valid votes cast.

Nana Akufo-Addo rode on the back of the valid votes cast to become Ghana’s fifth president under the fourth Republic.

President Mahama, who ran on the ticket of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), secured 44.40 of valid votes cast. further congratulated

President Mahama in his concession speech further congratulated President elect, Nana Akufo Addo and assured Ghanaians of his commiyment to the sustenance of Ghana's democracy.

“I wish to congratulate the President Elect. I will like to assure the people of Ghana of my commitment to the sustenance of our country's democracy and we will work to ensure a smooth transition of our incoming administration. I remain committed to the unity and stability of our great nation. “

President Mahama indicated that though he wished he had another opportunity to do more as President of Ghana, he respects the will of Ghanaians.

“As President I have done my bit and made a contribution to the political social and economic development of our country. I would have cherished an opportunity to even do more but I respect the will of the Ghanaian people.”

He also extended his “deepest gratitude to individuals who made the journey with him while serving as President.

“I wish thank all the people who worked on my campaign for their dedication and their tireless efforts,” he added.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana