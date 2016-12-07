The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
MOGPA supports Koforidua Reg Hospital Children’s’ Ward

By Ghanaian Chronicle

 
The Koforidua branch of the Moment of Glory Prayer Army (MOGPA) has donated items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to the Koforidua Regional Hospital children's’ ward.

The items donated include three bags of rice, 10 plastic chairs, toiletries, fruit juice, baby diapers, six boxes of biscuits, one gallon of cooking oil, three buckets of washing powder, pineapples, four bottles of liquid washing soap, six gallons of parazone, as well as 15 pieces of MOGPA bed sheets.

Presenting the items on behalf of the General Overseer, Rev. Isaac Osei Bonsu, the Resident Pastor, Godfred Quaye, said the items were from the children’s department of MOGPA, as part of the branch’s one year anniversary in Koforidua.

He further said his outfit would continue to support the ward in order to seal the relationship between them.

The Principal Nursing Officer in charge of the children’s ward, Faustina Asare, indicated the donation had come at the right time, since it would go a long way to help avert some challenges they face.

She, however, expressed gratitude to the founder for his continuous support to the ward.

