Africa | 26 November 2016 23:10 CET

Camacho set to become Gabon football coach

By AFP
JosÃ© Antonio Camacho, seen in 2013, is a former Real Madrid football player and coach and China coach and will now take on the role of coaching Gabon, the host of the Africa Cup of Nations. By (AFP/File)
Paris (AFP) - JosÃ© Antonio Camacho is set to become the new coach of Africa Cup of Nations host Gabon, the Spaniard told AFP on Saturday.

Camacho, 61, was in the capital Libreville on Saturday with the president of the country's federation to sign a contract that will see him succeed Portuguese Jorge Costa in the dugout.

The former Real Madrid player and coach was most recently in charge of China up to 2013.

Gabon kick off the Cup of Nations against Guinea Bissau in Libreville on January 14.

