It appears Communication Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah is the one blocking President Mahama’s participation in the Institute of Economic Affairs’ (IEA) presidential debates.

At least, that’s the impression created by the Executive Director of the IEA, Jean Mensah.

In an exclusive Citi News interview, Mrs Mensah told Umaru Sanda Amadu that the Communication Minister failed to execute a Presidential directive to arrange for the debate.

According to her, Omane Boamah has failed to open discussions with the IEA despite a clear directive contained in a letter written by the President’s Secretary.

“…Although we haven't received a firm confirmation from the President's office we've received letters from his office asking us to start discussing modalities with his team. The last letter might have been last month or so. They want us to start discussion. The letters were signed by the Secretary to the President asking us to start discussions with the Minister of Communications.”

She explained that several efforts to get the Minister to begin the process have been futile.

“…we've tried but it's not been possible and I take it that he's been busy but we are still working on it. We've initiated some discussions with the party at the party level and we believe that those discussions would be successful,” she added.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

