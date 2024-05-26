The Misery Of Ghanaians Is Self-Imposed Since They Choose The Wrong Leaders

Many people look for jobs after graduation, and among their goals while employed is to get married, settle down, and start a better family. Unfortunately, the kind of women that men marry often has a very negative impact on the lives of many men. If a woman is truly the driving force behind every successful man, then it is possible that a man can fail by not going for the right woman. The same thing applies to people who vote for the wrong government, as both the nation and its citizens suffer.

The saddest days in Ghana's political history have been the way the NPP deceitfully gained power and the outcome of their nearly eight years in office. Ghana has been pushed back by the NPP, reminiscent of the time the nation had to struggle for independence to break free from colonial rule. It is accurate to argue that Ghanaian journalism has failed; the public's lack of exposure to the reality of the NPP's destruction has enabled the failed Akufo Addo power to boast about his “invincible” achievements.

This area used to be a whole street under the NDC, then under the NPP, it took on the present form. It’s almost a year since I first wrote about this awful neighborhood in "Ghana Flag- Kasoa." Hawa Koomson is in charge of the region's development, but despite being in the area for a funeral, she has never set foot there. I want to know why Ghanaians cast their votes for politicians or a government that doesn’t seem to care about the country's citizens.

Why would any rational Ghanaian choose to support a government or a politician who is indifferent to their welfare? Politicians seek office to represent the public; nevertheless, most of them forget about the people as soon as they receive their votes, forgetting them altogether. The purpose of this article is to revisit a topic that I previously wrote about, but the circumstances haven't changed. This should serve as a cautionary tale for Ghanaians not to waste their votes.

Even with the stringent and technological steps that industrialized nations have taken to combat corruption, such as money laundering, corruption remains one of the major issues facing the world today. Nevertheless, the majority of Ghanaians have not compared the NDC's achievements with those of the NPP, the jobless rate, or the debt that jeopardizes the nation's economy, businesses, and investments to make an informed choice and cast their votes for the appropriate political party.

As the saying goes, "A bad farmer quarrels with his tools." For the past seven years, the NPP has placed the blame for its shortcomings on the opposition leader, a former Ghanaian leader. They can't just acknowledge that the efficiency and work ethic of the managing director determine whether a business or a government succeeds. Akufo Addo has been the laziest and most corrupt leader, willing to put in no effort for anything in return but believing that success might be attained through immorality or criminality.

Since someone who is born into crime cannot govern themselves, how can they hope to obtain the strength necessary to combat corruption? One of the causes of the rampant corruption among NPP politicians, including Eugene Arhin, Cecilia Dapaah, and other deceased NPP politicians, was his failure to fulfill his pledge to combat corruption. Akufo Addo's eight years in office have not only been a waste of millions of Ghanaian cedis, but they have also destroyed the country.

The economy, businesses, and investments have all suffered, along with a high unemployment rate and massive debt that has no accountability. However, you can hear the sound of a falling needle in Ghana, something that did not happen to Ghanaians during the John Mahama era, when the country's economy was at its peak and the unemployment rate was extremely low. Mismanagement and corruption have caused both domestic and foreign enterprises to collapse.

Do Ghanaians remember the three occasions that Ernest Addison, the governor of the Bank of Ghana, teamed up with Akufo Addo, Bawumia, and Ken Ofori-Atta to print more money without Parliament's consent to destroy the market for an already precarious economy? That's a contributing factor to the issue of the collapse of Ghana’s economy. That’s a terrible thing to do, yet many Ghanaians will not think about this and will speak about Bawumia becoming president. Are they fools?

The National Identification Authority is issuing new cards to eligible voters, but as I write this, there are accusations that foreigners from nearby West African nations, like the Republic of Togo and Burkina Faso, are being transported to increase the voter list in an attempt to rig the elections. As is customary, the head of the Electoral Commission would respond to accusations of this nature by denying them, but she fails to mention that former party members Kennedy Agyapong and Hopeson Adorye have attested to the fact that the NPP government has carried out these crimes.

Although Akufo Addo enjoys violence and is willing to kill innocent people to achieve his goals, I will remind him that the crimes committed by NPP politicians, NIA agents, and Electoral Commission head Jean Mensa to rig the 2024 elections will undoubtedly result in political violence. They should not underestimate Ghanaians, whose suffering is so great that they will not consent to Bawumia's presidency and are willing to fight this wrecking government to save oil- and cocoa-rich Ghana.

One thing I must remind Ghanaians of is that many NPP writers who have failed to address the pervasive corruption and other immoralities that plague Ghanaians are living in advanced countries. They live comfortably and have decent employment, and benefits, so, they are not there to help you flee from danger when violence breaks out in Ghana; therefore, Ghanaians shouldn't allow themselves to be misled by articles from such writers or tribal bigots.

I am recording political events in the nation because they are more interested in defrauding the people than listening to them. When violence breaks out, I will submit the facts to the International Criminal Court, which will result in the prosecution of Akufo Addo, Jean Mensa, Mahamadu Bawumia, Bryan Acheampong, Bossman Asare, and other essential NPP politicians who must appear in court in The Hague, Holland.