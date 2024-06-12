Apologies To Mahama Are Too Late, Akufo Addo - Bawumia Have Already Destroyed Ghana

A number of people, including celebrities, are sending their apologies to or pleading for forgiveness from John Mahama on social media, as expression of regret to vote for Akufo Addo-Bawumia’s government, following the big deception which they fell for, leading to the collapse of Ghana’s economy, businesses, and investments. I felt compelled to write this article and politely say that the current level of regrets and apologies is inadequate, they should assist in overthrowing the NPP.

No other Ghanaian politician has endured as much unfairness, mistreatment, humiliation, and dishonor as the former leader, John Dramani Mahama. Every politician has shortcomings; none are saints. But the dehumanizing and vile political agenda that the NPP party employed to paint this modest and wise man in Ghanaians' eyes as a ruthless monster has now returned to haunt them. Must we concede that there are times when catastrophes are blessings?

Inspired by the late Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the first president of Ghana, John Mahama believes in unity, nonviolence, development, social security, and continuing to play a role in international affairs. He carried out widespread developments throughout the country, including the Ashanti Region, which is home to the opposition party's stronghold. However, he became a victim of a nation where nepotism and tribalism are rampant and, more crucially, where the president's tribe is prioritized over progress.

The NPP led by Akufo Addo, was successful in persuading Ghanaians, particularly those living in NPP strongholds, that Mahama was corrupt and incompetent and that, as a result, they should put their trust in him and grant him authority to govern on their behalf. Akufo Addo once said, "He should be fired if he is given the power and fails to serve Ghanaians better." As usual, they made many promises to Ghanaians, such as combating money laundering, illicit mining, corruption, and reduce taxation.

The opposition NPP made several demonstrations against the NDC, demanding the resignation of John Mahama and the result was the fall of the NDC government 2016, after the listed developments underneath, including Kumasi kejetia ultramodern market, which contain school, police station, rest place and hospital, described as one of the best in Africa. Other markets are Tafo market, Asawase market, and Atonsu market

HOSPITALS

Sawiya hospital, 37 military hospital, Fomina hospital, Kumawu hospital, Tepa hospital, Bekwai hospital, and the eye care centre inside Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH)

ROADS

Suame road, Tafo road, High school junction to gyenyase road, kenyase road, Bomso to high school road, kwetei to aduase road, Tech campus, Fomina to boadi road, Bonwire junction to bonwire road, Aprade to pakoso road, Tikrom to bawoso to Antoa road, New Adubease town roads, Bekwae town roads, Bonfa junction to Asiwa road, Bekwai to Asiwa road, Kumawu to Droboso road, Tepa manfo to Subreso to Fante roads

E-BLOCK SCHOOLS

Paakoso Community Day School, Agric Nzima Community Day School, Banka Community Day School, Adobe wura Community Day School, Adogyama Community Day School, Droboso Community Day School, Bosomtwe Oyoko Community Day School, Kwabena Kwakrom Community Day School, Asuoso-Offinso Community Day School, Adanse Apagya Community Day School, Adanse Fumso Community Day School, Tepa Manfo Community Day School, and Adwira Community Day School.

WATER PROJECTS

Kumawu water supply, Konongo water supply and other projects, including the Kumasi Shoe Factory, and Kumasi Airport Expansion.

The NDC government also left many projects uncompleted, including those underneath:

The E-Block in the Yunyoo/Nansuan district, The Walewale-Wungu road project, The Yagaba-Mankarigu, road project, The Dormitory and Classroom blocks at Walewale Vocational institute, A police post at Wenchiki in the Chereponi District, The Yendi-Chereponi road, A Dining Hall Complex at Nalerigu Secondary School, The Eastern corridor, A Dining Hall Complex at Bunkpurugu Secondary School, and E-Block project at Langbinsi in the East Mamprusi Municipal.

The former president of Ghana, Mahama, expressed concern over Akufo Addo's failure to continue the abandoned projects, including the Central Gonja District's Mpaha Community Day School. More crucially, the current administration has allowed a project in the Savanna region's Yapei Kusawgu Constituency that may revolutionize education in the area to rot. So, if you are a human being with a healthy brain, would you support or follow someone like that? I won't.

The NPP’s failure

The first four years of Akufo Addo were a total failure, since he did the opposite of the promises he gave to Ghanaians. For example, he failed to fight illegal mining, since he is behind the act, which has taken a drastic toll on Ghana’s environments and ecosystems, and more importantly, he failed to fight corruption. As a matter of fact, the NPP has been hit by an uncountable number of corruption scandals. Ghanaians are shocked because of the strong promises to fight the illegal act, which has taken a serious toll on Ghana’s economy.

The poor administration caused many businesses and investments to decline. The NPP used more money than was required to close down seven banks, leading to the decline of both local and foreign businesses. Akufo Addo’s failure to fight corruption enabled many NPP politicians, including Eugene Arhin, Cecilia Dapaah, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, Ken Ofori-Atta, and Ernest Addison, the governor of the Central Bank of Ghana, to engage in serious financial frauds with impunity.

Despite the NPP government has cut more sods to embark on projects than any government in Ghana’s political history, and is incurring a huge amount of GHS650 billion, Ghana’s “Performance Tracker,” couldn’t trace any significant projects by the government. Ghanaians are aware that the NPP MPs, notably Akufo Addo and Bawumia, are removing old comments against Mahama that haunt them due to the numerous corruption charges that have plagued them.

However, Bawumia will never be elected president through legitimate voting unless there is vote-rigging, in which case Akufo Addo deliberately called for violence; as for the outcome, only God knows since the oppressed masses are fed up with the NPP government and no longer respect or support the NPP government.