The collapse of several banks in Ghana has been a significant and controversial issue. The Bank of Ghana, under the leadership of the Akufo-Addo administration, embarked on a cleanup exercise of the financial sector to address issues of insolvency, poor corporate governance, and mismanagement in some banks and financial institutions.

The cleanup exercise resulted in the revocation of the licenses of several banks, leading to their collapse and subsequent consolidation of some banks to strengthen the financial sector. The government argued that the cleanup was necessary to protect depositors' funds, restore confidence in the banking sector, and ensure the stability of the financial system.

Critics, however, have raised concerns about the handling of the cleanup exercise, including allegations of political interference, lack of transparency, and the impact on the affected banks' shareholders, employees, and customers. Some have also questioned the effectiveness of the cleanup in addressing the root causes of the financial sector's challenges and its overall impact on the economy.

H.E. John John Dramani Mahama has plans to correct what went wrong with the banking cleanup exercise when voted for in the upcoming polls.

His vision for financial institutions in Ghana is centred around promoting a strong and stable financial sector that supports economic growth and development. He believes that financial institutions play a critical role in mobilising savings, providing credit to businesses and individuals, and facilitating investment in key sectors of the economy.

Mahama has emphasised the importance of ensuring that financial institutions operate in a transparent and accountable manner, with effective regulatory oversight to prevent financial misconduct and protect the interests of consumers. He has also advocated for policies that promote financial inclusion, ensuring that all Ghanaians have access to affordable financial services.

In addition, President Mahama has highlighted the need for financial institutions to embrace technology and innovation to improve efficiency, expand their reach, and offer new products and services to meet the evolving needs of customers.

He will support initiatives to promote digital financial services and increase financial literacy among the population.

Mahama's vision for financial institutions in Ghana would create a resilient and inclusive financial sector that drives economic growth, fosters entrepreneurship, and improves the overall well-being of the Ghanaian people.

Anthony Obeng Afrane