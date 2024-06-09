Naa Koryoo released from detention

Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East, has been released after hours of detention at the Police CID Headquarters.

Naa Koryoo was detained at the Cantonments Police Station on Friday, June 7, following an invitation by the police, which led to a significant protest from NDC sympathizers. These supporters later gathered at the station to demand her immediate release, reflecting their discontent with her detention.

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama strongly condemned Naa Koryoo's detention, warning that such actions could exacerbate political tensions in the country. In a formal statement, Mahama demanded her release and underscored the importance of justice. He stated, “Justice is not just a moral imperative but a crucial prerequisite for maintaining peace and stability in a nation.” His comments highlighted the potential risks to national harmony posed by what he viewed as politically motivated detentions.

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer for the NDC, also criticized the leadership of the Ghana Police Service regarding Naa Koryoo's arrest. He alleged that the arrest was carried out by personnel under the influence of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Gyamfi's accusations pointed to a broader concern within the NDC about the impartiality of the police force and its potential use as a tool for political maneuvering by the ruling party.

Naa Koryoo's personal assistant, Delali Sewarkpor, further described her detention as an act of political persecution orchestrated by elements within the NPP. Sewarkpor's remarks echoed the sentiments of many NDC supporters who viewed the detention as an unjustified and strategic move to intimidate their candidate.

The allegations of political persecution have added another layer of complexity to the already charged political atmosphere leading up to the elections.

The scene at the Cantonments Police Station on Saturday morning was one of jubilation among NDC supporters, who celebrated Naa Koryoo's release around 11:30am. Her release followed intense pressure from NDC leadership, who had been advocating for her freedom.

By 12:10 pm, groups of jubilant supporters were seen rejoicing outside the police station, marking the end of a contentious episode and reaffirming their solidarity with Naa Koryoo and the broader NDC campaign.