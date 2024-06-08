ModernGhana logo
Prof. Sarpong is competent, professional; he's never gone wrong with his research — DCE defends poll 'favouring' Bawumia

District Chief Executive (DCE) for Amansie South District, Lawyer Clement Opoku Gyamfi, has urged critics of Prof. Smart Sarpong, a Senior Researcher, to stop discrediting him following the release of his latest research for the upcoming December 7 elections.

The research conducted by Prof. Smart Sarpong indicates that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is leading the 2024 presidential race.

In the poll, Prof. Sarpong and his team engaged 59,547 voters in real-time to gather their opinions on the preferred candidate for Ghana’s presidency in 2025.

The results showed that 23,432 eligible voters, representing 38.9%, favoured Dr. Bawumia, while 21,237 voters, or 36.1%, preferred Mr. Mahama.

Other candidates received minimal support, with only 2,114 votes combined, while 12,763 respondents, representing 21.4% were undecided.

During an interview on Peace FM’s "Kokrokoo" morning show, Clement Opoku Gyamfi, known as "CID," defended Prof. Smart Sarpong's research findings, highlighting the Professor's consistent demonstration of "professional competence."

Hon. Opoku Gyamfi emphasised that Prof. Sarpong prioritises his professional integrity in all his researches and media submissions, ensuring accuracy and reliability.

He made reference to Prof. Sarpong's past research during the New Patriotic Party's Regional executive elections, which accurately predicted Bernard Antwi Boasiako's (Chairman Wontumi) victory despite initial skepticism.

"Every poll he has conducted has been accurate... This should not discourage Prof. Smart Sarpong," Gyamfi asserted, assuring the public of the credibility of the current findings.

Despite Dr. Bawumia's lead in the polls, CID emphasised that the NPP is not complacent and will focus on persuading the undecided voters to secure a decisive victory.

"We are going to work on the 21.4% and add it to our results," he stated.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

