NPP-controlled police should be ashamed for detaining Naa Koryoo – Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has criticized the Ghana Police Service's leadership over the arrest of the party’s parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor.

Sammy Gyamfi, in a post on his Facebook page, alleged that Naa Koryoo was detained by police personnel controlled by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The loudmouth politico described the arrest as a nonsensical act by the police hierarchy.

He argued that the detention of Naa Koryoo at the Cantonments Police Station on Friday, June 7, was unjustified and politically motivated. This detention angered NDC sympathizers, who later massed up at the station to demand her release.

The arrest of Naa Koryoo is reportedly linked to the possession of a gun and the stabbing of the son of the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, on June 2, 2024.

Sammy Gyamfi, however, says the concerns raised about the spelling of Naa Koryoo’s name on the gun’s documentation is trivial and insufficient grounds for her arrest. He questioned the police's inaction when Hawa Koomson allegedly threatened Naa Koryoo, which he claimed compelled her to register and possess the gun for her protection.

In his post, he highlighted that Hawa Koomson had allegedly threatened Naa Koryoo at gunpoint on four different occasions. This, he argued, justified Naa Koryoo’s decision to arm herself.

Sammy Gyamfi criticized the police, stating, “What a load of nonsense from the Dampare-led Police. Is this the transformation of the Ghana Police Service that IGP Dampare promised Ghanaians – that a Parliamentary Candidate of the NDC will be detained overnight by the Police for a reason as flimsy and trivial as this?”

He further condemned the police leadership for allegedly allowing themselves to be manipulated by the ruling NPP to arrest political opponents. He asserted that the NDC would not be intimidated by such actions, emphasizing that the demand for Naa Koryoo’s release would continue.

He concluded his post with a call to action, stating, “The leadership of the NPP-controlled Police must bow down their heads in shame for allowing themselves to be used by the despotic Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government against innocent civilians. We in the NDC will not be intimidated or cowered by this disgraceful and oppressive conduct of the Police. The demand for the release of Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor continues today. #FreeKoryooNow #ResistOppressorsRule.”