Godfred Dame's refusal to resign a sign of injustice to the nation — Ansa-Asare

Kwaku Ansa-Asare, a former Director of the Ghana School of Law, has once again called for the resignation of Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah-Dame, despite recent court ruling on Thursday, June 6.

The call comes in the wake of a leaked tape involving Mr. Dame and Richard Jakpa, a defendant in the ongoing ambulance procurement case.

Ansa-Asare argued that Yeboah-Dame's continued tenure poses a threat to the integrity and impartiality of the nation's justice system, given the gravity of the allegations against him.

The controversy surrounding the leaked telephone conversation was further heightened by the Accra High Court's recent decision to dismiss requests for an inquiry into the Attorney General's conduct.

This ruling was among several decisions issued by the court on Thursday, June 6, following numerous applications filed by the first accused person Dr. Ato Forson and third accused, Richard Jakpa, seeking to examine the Attorney General's involvement in the case.

Despite strong advice from the Judge for the Attorney General to recuse himself from the case, Yeboah-Dame has vowed to continue prosecuting it.

In a recent appearance on JoyNews, Prof. Ansa-Asare reiterated his position, stressing that resignation would be the honorable thing given the seriousness of the allegations and the court's decision not to investigate further.

"Having listened to the tape, I think the AG is not doing justice to the whole nation. Mind you, the AG under our constitution is the guardian and the protector of the principle of justice. So he is the guardian and defender of the public interest.

"Here we are, and if you listened to Richard Jakpa, he kept saying to the AG that you and I have been discussing this matter at my cousin’s house and didn’t tell us the number of times the AG, Godfred Dame and him have met and this amounts to witness tampering," he stated.