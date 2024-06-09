ModernGhana logo
Coercive powers can't intimidate us — Asiedu Nketia on Naa Koryoo’s dentition

Asiedu NketiahAsiedu Nketiah
Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has declared that the party will not tolerate the misuse of state coercive powers against its members.

Addressing a press at the party's headquarters on June 8, Asiedu Nketia reiterated the party's commitment to ensuring freedom in the country, asserting, "The laws of the country are meant for all of us. There should be no discrimination in applying them. We will not be victims of the peace that the country enjoys. Freedom is not free. We will fight for freedom. We will not allow the coercive powers of the state to be used against us."

The statement follows the recent release of a parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East, Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor, who was detained by police along with two others. They were arrested while traveling near the Electoral Commission (EC) Office at Ofaakor and found in possession of a firearm.

Naa Koryo defended her possession of the firearm, citing concerns for her safety in light of recent events in Kasoa.

Asiedu Nketia urged the Ghana Police Service to handle such matters with circumspection, particularly in the lead-up to the 2024 elections, emphasizing the need to avoid escalating tensions. He concluded, "We cannot go this way towards election 2024."

Daniel Owusu
