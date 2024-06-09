ModernGhana logo
This is the beginning of our victory — Naa Koryoo after her release

Politics Naa Koryoo
SUN, 09 JUN 2024
Naa Koryoo

Phillis Naa Koryoo, Awutu Senya East Constituency's NDC candidate, had addressed supporters after her release while vowing victory despite challenges.

Following her release from police custody, Phillis Naa Koryoo, spoke fervently to a crowd of supporters gathered in solidarity.

Detained by the Ghana Police Service after a weapon was discovered in her car, Naa Koryoo's address resonated with determination and gratitude. "This is the beginning of our victory. We will deliver the seat," she declared, buoyed by the unwavering support of her party members.

Expressing gratitude to her loyal supporters, Naa Koryoo emphasized, "I am grateful to you all," acknowledging their massive support.

In a show of solidarity, Asiedu Nketia, Chairman of the opposition party, warns any attempts to intimidate the NDC by security agencies aligned with the ruling party. "The laws of the country are meant for all of us. There should be no discrimination in applying them," Nketia asserted. "We will not allow the coercive powers of the state to be used against us."

As the political climate heats up, Naa Koryoo's release marks a pivotal moment in the electoral race, underscoring the NDC's resolve to navigate challenges and uphold democratic principles.

