ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ambulance trial: Stop 'attacking,' disrespecting Godfred Dame; he's our leader — Lawyer Opoku Gyamfi cautions NDC

NDC Ambulance trial: Stop 'attacking,' disrespecting Godfred Dame; he's our leader —LawyerOpoku Gyamfi cautions NDC
SAT, 08 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Lawyer Clement Opoku Gyamfi, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Amansie South District, has warned critics against the verbal attacks on Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame.

Contributing to Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Lawyer Opoku Gyamfi, known affectionately as "CID," emphasized the importance of maintaining respect for the Attorney-General, reiterating that such attacks undermine the ethics of the legal profession.

"The Attorney-General is the leader of the bar, regardless of his age or the number of years he has practiced. When he enters the court, he is the one who is given audience first," Opoku Gyamfi stated.

The Attorney-General sued Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa at the High Court, presided over by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe.

They are accused of causing a financial loss of €2.37 million to the state in a deal to purchase 200 ambulances between 2014 and 2016.

According to the Attorney-General, the ambulances purchased were found “not fit for purpose.”

The facts accompanying the charge sheet detail that in 2009, then-President Prof. John Evans Atta Mills announced the procurement of new ambulances to expand the operations of the National Ambulance Service.

Jakpa, a local representative of Big Sea General Trading Limited, a Dubai-based company, proposed a financing arrangement from Stanbic Bank for the supply of the ambulances.

However, only 30 ambulances were procured for €2.37 million, which were later deemed unsuitable.

The case took an unexpected turn when Richard Jakpa claimed the Attorney-General had approached him to fabricate an evidence against Dr. Ato Forson.

Jakpa recorded a private telephone conversation between himself and A-G Godfred Dame regarding the case, asserting, “A-G has on several occasions engaged me at odd hours to help him make a case against A1 and I have evidence for that. If he pushes me, I will open Pandora's box.”

Despite these claims, the audio recording tendered in court contained no incriminating evidence against the A-G, according to the presiding Judge.

Opoku Gyamfi stressed that such allegations and disrespect towards the Attorney-General are detrimental to the legal profession and urged all parties involved to uphold the integrity and respect due the office of the Attorney-General.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

6 hours ago

Ga Mantse visits army headquarters Ga Mantse visits army headquarters  

6 hours ago

Tricycle, motorcycle riders cause of teen pregnancies in Central Region—Report Tricycle, motorcycle riders cause of teen pregnancies in Central Region—Report 

6 hours ago

Conduct detailed analyses before scrapping VAT on mineral exploration – Tax analyst Conduct detailed analyses before scrapping VAT on mineral exploration – Tax anal...

6 hours ago

Naa Koryoo released Naa Koryoo released

6 hours ago

NPP-controlled police must be ashamed for detaining Naa Koryoo – NDC ‘NPP-controlled police’ must be ashamed for detaining Naa Koryoo – NDC

6 hours ago

Ashalajah floods: Help us, NADMO is helpless - Assemblyman laments Ashalajah floods: Help us, NADMO is helpless - Assemblyman laments

7 hours ago

AP - LIBKOS How Turkey's support for Ukraine is a double-edged sword

7 hours ago

EC announces mop-up voter registration exercise in August EC announces mop-up voter registration exercise in August

8 hours ago

Naa Koryoo Naa Koryoo’s arrest a political persecution – Sewarkpor

8 hours ago

Ghanas gold production rises to 4 million ounces in 2023 — Chamber of Mines Ghana’s gold production rises to 4 million ounces in 2023 — Chamber of Mines

Just in....
body-container-line