Lawyer Clement Opoku Gyamfi, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Amansie South District, has warned critics against the verbal attacks on Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame.

Contributing to Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Lawyer Opoku Gyamfi, known affectionately as "CID," emphasized the importance of maintaining respect for the Attorney-General, reiterating that such attacks undermine the ethics of the legal profession.

"The Attorney-General is the leader of the bar, regardless of his age or the number of years he has practiced. When he enters the court, he is the one who is given audience first," Opoku Gyamfi stated.

The Attorney-General sued Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa at the High Court, presided over by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe.

They are accused of causing a financial loss of €2.37 million to the state in a deal to purchase 200 ambulances between 2014 and 2016.

According to the Attorney-General, the ambulances purchased were found “not fit for purpose.”

The facts accompanying the charge sheet detail that in 2009, then-President Prof. John Evans Atta Mills announced the procurement of new ambulances to expand the operations of the National Ambulance Service.

Jakpa, a local representative of Big Sea General Trading Limited, a Dubai-based company, proposed a financing arrangement from Stanbic Bank for the supply of the ambulances.

However, only 30 ambulances were procured for €2.37 million, which were later deemed unsuitable.

The case took an unexpected turn when Richard Jakpa claimed the Attorney-General had approached him to fabricate an evidence against Dr. Ato Forson.

Jakpa recorded a private telephone conversation between himself and A-G Godfred Dame regarding the case, asserting, “A-G has on several occasions engaged me at odd hours to help him make a case against A1 and I have evidence for that. If he pushes me, I will open Pandora's box.”

Despite these claims, the audio recording tendered in court contained no incriminating evidence against the A-G, according to the presiding Judge.

Opoku Gyamfi stressed that such allegations and disrespect towards the Attorney-General are detrimental to the legal profession and urged all parties involved to uphold the integrity and respect due the office of the Attorney-General.