Mahama, Jean Naana Opoku-Agyemang not viable competitors to Bawumia — Agyenim Boateng

Nana Agyenim Boateng, founder and leader of the United Front Party (UFP), has made bold claims regarding the upcoming presidential election.

Speaking in a recent interview on Oyerepa Radio monitored by ModernGhana.com, Nana Agyenim Boateng asserted that John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, and his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, are no match for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer.

Agyenim Boateng, widely known as Gyataba, praised Dr. Bawumia’s relentless campaign efforts, despite his role as the incumbent Vice President.

He argued that this difference in dedication and strategy could help NPP "Break the eight."

In his assessment, Agyenim Boateng dismissed Mahama as a viable competitor to Bawumia. “Anytime Mahama travels, it looks as though the NDC is on holiday. They lack focus and cohesion in their campaign, unlike Dr. Bawumia and the NPP, who are tirelessly campaigning ahead of the elections,” he said.

He also criticized Professor Opoku-Agyemang, describing her as “too old and tired” to effectively support Mahama in the election. He suggested that her age and perceived fatigue would impede her ability to actively campaign. “You need a running mate who can be working for you. Look at what Bawumia did in 2016 with his wife, Samira. Do you see Prof. Jane doing that? She’s too old and tired. I’m being realistic. I’m not attacking her integrity, but she’s tired,” he told the host.

He concluded by reiterating his belief that Mahama and his running mate are not serious competitors to Bawumia, emphasizing that the NPP’s choice of running mate would further enhance its chances in the election.