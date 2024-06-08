EC announces mop-up voter registration exercise in August

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced a mop-up voter registration exercise scheduled from August 1 to 3, 2024.

This initiative aims to ensure that all eligible voters are registered before the upcoming elections.

According to a letter signed by Mr. Samuel Tettey, the Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations, the exercise will be conducted at EC district offices and prison centres nationwide.

The letter, addressed to the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and seen by ModernGhana.com, reads: “This comes to inform you that the Commission will conduct a Mop Up Voter Registration Exercise at all the District Offices of the Commission throughout the country.”

“The registration will also be extended to the prison centres. This exercise will take place from Thursday, 1st August to Saturday, 3rd August, 2024,” it further stated.

The letter concluded by mentioning that the modalities for the exercise will be discussed at an upcoming Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting.

Read the statement below:

