ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

EC announces mop-up voter registration exercise in August

Elections EC announces mop-up voter registration exercise in August
SAT, 08 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced a mop-up voter registration exercise scheduled from August 1 to 3, 2024.

This initiative aims to ensure that all eligible voters are registered before the upcoming elections.

According to a letter signed by Mr. Samuel Tettey, the Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations, the exercise will be conducted at EC district offices and prison centres nationwide.

The letter, addressed to the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and seen by ModernGhana.com, reads: “This comes to inform you that the Commission will conduct a Mop Up Voter Registration Exercise at all the District Offices of the Commission throughout the country.”

“The registration will also be extended to the prison centres. This exercise will take place from Thursday, 1st August to Saturday, 3rd August, 2024,” it further stated.

The letter concluded by mentioning that the modalities for the exercise will be discussed at an upcoming Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting.

Read the statement below:
I bring you greetings from the Commission and trust that this letter finds you well. This comes to inform you that the Commission will conduct a Mop Up Voter Registration Exercise at all the District Offices of the Commission throughout the country. The Registration will also be extended to the Prison Centres.

This exercise will take place from Thursday, 1" August to Saturday, 3rd August, 2024.

The modalities for the Exercise will be discussed at an IPAC to be held in due course. Thank you.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

Top Stories

52 minutes ago

Sam Ankrah Economic crisis: Ghanaians living like magicians — Sam Ankrah

1 hour ago

EC announces mop-up voter registration exercise in August EC announces mop-up voter registration exercise in August

2 hours ago

Naa Koryoo Naa Koryoo’s arrest a political persecution – Sewarkpor

2 hours ago

Ghanas gold production rises to 4 million ounces in 2023 — Chamber of Mines Ghana’s gold production rises to 4 million ounces in 2023 — Chamber of Mines

2 hours ago

Paa Kwesi Nduom Ken Ofori-Atta orchestrated GN Bank's collapse to serve political interests — Pa...

3 hours ago

NDC supporters clash with Police over arrest of Naa Koryoo Okunor, burn car tyres on streets of Cantonments NDC supporters clash with Police over arrest of Naa Koryoo Okunor, burn car tyre...

3 hours ago

Mahama Mahama accuses Police of intimidating Naa Koryoo to protect Hawa Koomson

3 hours ago

Martin Amidu - Blakk Rasta Blakk Rasta describes Martin Amidu as coward, noisemaker in corruption fight

5 hours ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama Naa Koryoo’s detention will needlessly raise Ghana’s political temperature — Mah...

5 hours ago

FreeNaaKoryoo: NDC protests all night over detention of Awutu Senya East parliamentary candidate #FreeNaaKoryoo: NDC protests all night over detention of Awutu Senya East parlia...

Just in....
body-container-line