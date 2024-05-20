ModernGhana logo
Fifth School Sanitation Solutions Challenge to be launch on May 22

LISTEN

The 5th School Sanitation Solutions (Triple S) Challenge, on the theme “Empowering Children to Co-create Sustainable Sanitation Solutions,” will be launched on Wednesday, May 22, World Vision Ghana and its partners have announced.

The partners include Kings Hall Media, the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, the GAMA Sanitation and Water Project, Zoomlion Foundation, and the Ghana Education Service/School Health Education Programme (SHEP), a document obtained by Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult), [email protected], which is a development communication advocacy non-governmental organisation based in Tema, Ghana.

According to the document signed by Mr Yaw Attah Arhin, WASH Technical Specialist World Vision Ghana for the Strategy and Integrated Programmes Director, the Triple S Challenge is aimed at encouraging children to cultivate keen interest in environmental sanitation, position them as agents of change, and empower them to co-create sustainable solutions to the sanitation challenges around them.

The Media Coalition Against Open Defecation (M-CODe) is among scores of both public and private institutions invited to participate in the launch.

