Bawumia begs Mahama to step aside and allow him to also become president

General News Bawumia - Mahama
MON, 20 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Bawumia - Mahama

In a recent visit to the Wa Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV's palace on Sunday, May 19, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) urges his main rival, John Dramani Mahama, to exercise patience and allow him the opportunity to become President.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Bawumia highlighted that while Mr. Mahama has already held the office of President, he has yet to do so.

Dr. Bawumia noted that under the constitution, Mr. Mahama is eligible for only one more term, whereas he, if elected, has the potential to serve two terms.

Despite the competitive nature of political campaigns, Dr. Bawumia emphasized his focus on addressing issues important to Ghanaians rather than resorting to insults or personal attacks against his opponents. He reiterated his commitment to presenting his proposed plans and programs for the country, aiming to inform and engage the electorate constructively.

“[My main opponent and I] are both your children. We are both from the north and he has been president before, but I haven’t been president before, so I have told him (John Mahama) that he is my senior brother, and he should have patience for me so I can also become president of this country,” Dr. Bawumia stated.

“I will be able to be president for 8 years, and he can only be president for four years, so if the presidency is coming home, then we should have it for 8 years rather than four years,” he concluded.

