Election 2024: NPP will win through strategy not propaganda — Sammi Awuku

Sammi Awuku, a key member of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team, has expressed confidence that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections through strategic planning and issue-based campaigning.

Addressing claims of attempted rigging by the governing party, Sammi Awuku firmly dismissed such allegations, emphasizing that the NPP's victory will be achieved through legitimate means.

"The last time I came here, I told you that the NPP will win the elections based on strategy; the NDC will not understand. We are proposing solutions," he stated.

Speaking on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana show in an interview Modenghana.com monitored, the former National Organiser of the NPP highlighted the party's focus on presenting a compelling campaign message for Ghanaians to evaluate.

"The ballot in 2024 will be a choice between hope and hopelessness, between the future that the youth are dreaming of and the future you can never get. It will be a choice between a young man who is determined to show what he can do for his people when given the opportunity and the others," he stressed.

Awuku reiterated that the NPP will not engage in any form of electoral malpractice but will rely on a well-thought-out strategy, meticulous planning, and effective communication to earn the trust of the Ghanaian people.

"NPP will not attempt or try to rig a single ballot but our deep thought out strategy, planning leading to execution and also communicating what we can do to the Ghanaian people," he disclosed.

Commenting on their findings so far, Awuku revealed, "The polls that we have done and what I have seen in an objective space, I can tell you in parliament you are right, but in the Presidential we are slightly ahead. However, we are not campaigning as an incumbent."

Regarding the possibility of the elections going into a second round, Awuku asserted, "We want to campaign hard and win the elections in the first round. As I said, I won’t kid you; it will be a tough election for both parties. The youth will determine and tilt the balance of power."

Awuku's remarks underscore the NPP's commitment to a clean, strategy-driven campaign aimed at securing victory in the upcoming 2024 elections.