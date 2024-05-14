True Face of Ghana’s LGBTQX kanker

14.05.2024 LISTEN

Humans across board have for many years demonised women that sell their bodies for sex , and have given them all sort of names , from Harlot, to Prostitute/Hooker, through to Game girl , to Oloshi, to Ashawo , and now back to the most polished of all names -Hook Up Girl .

Sadly it is also considered the oldest profession known to man, making some of us think, what ever happened to the Farming profession, since without food man would not have survived this planet over the years known to man .But let’s pause on that debate for now and ask ourselves what is with this LGBTQX wahala that seem to have engulfed the minds of many in Ghana today .

For those of you that don’t know what this stands for , it’s Lesbians Gays Bisexuals Transexuals Queer and X (gender less) groupings of humans who choose to identify themselves with one or two of the above listed adjectives . And the most disturbing factor to all of these are the hypocritical stance being taken by lawmakers of our country and the public at large.

To break this down, let’s take a look at our educational system as designed for us by our colonial masters. Before independence, colonial masters were scared of indigenes so much so that our growth as a people had to be factored in the plans of our education, and one of the factors looked at then was that , if they created most all boys schools or all girls school, it could slow down the growth of the population of our country . Now there is this other narrative that the catholic boys only school were also put together to feed the sexual desires of catholic priests at the time .

Allbeit ,it gave room for same sex activities , and boys and girls with raging hormones in these facilities called boarding schools, had the freedom to express themselves sexually , under the shadows of darkness in many of these boys only and girls only schools. The girls only schools managed to fancifully brand such activities as SUPI , leaving the boys only school to struggle with what name they could label theirs as.

We would really recall that , first year students were referred to as “HOMOS” and no one ever questioned what that meant , when infact in some schools across the country it meant the senior boys could have their ways with them , in some cases even sexually .

Now fast forward to 2024, we all seem to somehow think this LGBTQX issue is a brand new phenomenon which is trying to plague our country , when infact the ground work for the plague was laid over 70yrs ago on our land. Many of today’s leaders who attended boys only schools , may all have had their encounters with same sex activities at some point of their lives , even though they would not have the balls to admit nor be honest to themselves and country, due to societal stigmatisation. Research also shows that many marriages today , break down because products of some of these boys only schools do not know how to satisfy a woman , nor even want to be with a woman but because of family pressure they end up with lavish weddings to hide their sexuality.

In conclusion, should Ghana really want to stamp a legal feet on the rise of the promotion of such lifestyles in the country , then Ghana as a country must start looking at the root causes of these preferences, and it can be found in almost all our educational facilities nationwide, from JSS, through SHS to Tertiary institutions. Ghanaian Educationist must come together and design an awareness program that seeks to stamp out the tendencies and promotion of activities of the LGBTQX brand . It’s going to be a tall order for any Educational Minister because as it stands we have them every sector of our society, from Farmers , Teachers, Doctors, Lawyers, Judges, Parliamentarians, Politicians, Police officers , Pastors etc etc , and law as it stands now could do the country justice , so we don’t end up like some countries that now have Gay Teachers Associations, Gay Pastors Associations , Gay Police Officers Associations, Gay Lawyers Unions, etc etc

Whatever any one does in his or her bedroom , should not be billboarded for others to copy is my take on this . God help us all make the right decisions and choices for the growth of our country and for humanity at large .

God bless my homeland 🇬🇭 Ghana.

Albert Dodoo

Diaspora social commentator