We must adopt 'think outside the box' strategy to fix the country — Yaw Osafo Maafo

Senior Presidential Advisor Yaw Osafo-Maafo has emphasized the necessity of innovative solutions to address the multitude of challenges confronting Ghanaians.

Speaking at a national stakeholder dialogue series in Cape Coast, he highlighted the escalating unemployment crisis as a security concern, advocating for unconventional approaches in public sector reforms to tackle these issues.

The dialogue, themed "Taking stock and identifying emerging issues to shape Ghana's new public sector reform strategy, 2025-2030," initiated discussions on evaluating past strategies, identifying obstacles, and proposing a new direction.

Osafo-Maafo stressed the importance of revitalizing the agricultural sector by implementing measures to attract youth involvement and profitability, such as diversifying crop production and establishing land banks. He called for closer collaboration between the public and private sectors to stimulate job creation and economic growth.

Reflecting on past reform efforts, Osafo-Maafo noted the failure to effectively engage key economic sectors, resulting in inadequate job creation and wealth generation. He urged citizens to actively participate in local governance to foster development.

Dr Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, Head of Civil Service, reiterated their commitment to institutionalizing reforms to enhance service quality, including modernizing regulatory frameworks and improving working conditions. Dr Nana Ato Arthur, Head of Local Government Service, highlighted efforts to implement a rewards and sanctions system to improve service delivery at the local level.