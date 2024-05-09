09.05.2024 LISTEN

Solomon had a better understanding of the world without depending on God. It is truly vanity upon vanity. Which is not definitely deferent from our situation of the so called modern AI world.

We benefit from believing and trusting God and linking with Him in any modern parlances. It brings peace which no earthly system can explain, often considered foolish, just plain stupid. Such people are methodical and patient in their dealings in the face of extreme situations.

When King Jehoshaphat stood facing the advanced forces of Ammonites, Moabites and Edomites there was no doubt that his country was under existential threat. Like the modern Hebrew (Israelites) people are facing 2024 over two thousand years when Jesus Christ physically passed through the earth 🌎.

The path forward seemed completely unclear – until Jahaziel the Levite and King Jehoshaphat realized that they still had one unconventional tactic at their disposal.

The Unlikely Response to an Existential Threat

In the face of fierce enemy armies, King Jehoshaphat chose a seemingly suicidal response: sending Levite singers into battle ahead of his warriors. The amazing thing is that this tactic worked above and beyond any normal military response:

“As they began to sing and praise, the LORD set an ambush against the Ammonites, Moab, and Mount Seir, who had come against Judah, so that they were routed” (2 Chronicles 20:22).

The Amazing Double Meaning.

“Out of the mouths of babes and infants you have founded a bulwark because of your foes, to silence the enemy and the avenger” (Psalm 8:2).

This verse, quoted later by Jesus, contains a fascinating play on words. The word עֹז (ʽOz) – translated as “bulwark” here – has the primary meaning of strength and valor, with a secondary meaning of praise. This one Hebrew word captures the essence of the entire story of the army that won by singing. A deeply wiser spiritual understanding of the world.

Study from the Holy Bible which sacrosanct

explore the Incredible world of the Hebrew Bible often guided with the understanding of the people whose story linked the entire world.

Prepare, investigate, learn the Holy Scriptures which took its interpretation, with guidance and discovering the meanings of Hebrew words in their context.

It can unearth surprising and inspiring insights. Don’t let anything stand in the way of your desire to learn biblical Hebrew guided interpretation Bibles. Such mirrors the reality of those people's living with ours today.

My writing sometimes might not be of relevance to you if you are one with fluffy and overblown earthly knowledge without any regard to God, Christ, and the Holy Spirit.