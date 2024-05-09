When history and moral values are sold for money

09.05.2024 LISTEN

"Mummy, Mummy...why are we standing here before Castle Osu at the Slave Market of the Gold Coast tied up in iron chains around our feet, hands, and necks? And why are these white people checking on our health conditions and negotiating with our black owners who caught us in the village and brought us here to be sold?"

"My child...we are slaves, we are nothing in their eyes. These white men want to make a profit with us and our black brothers who sell us to them want to make big money for themselves. They don't care about us, not about the scriptures. When money talks or cries for more human dignity and human values go down under. Take my advice my great daughter of the proud Ashanti Empire...in years to come what you witness here today will still be in the human system one way or the other...modern style through the same story the same violation of the principles of humanity accepted and worshiped by the masses. Humans tend to form life to taste not to righteousness. The apple...the apple, my sweet daughter."

This old dialog from the seventeenth century is written down in the Book of Humanity and today reflected in professional Football. Transfer Fees and required medical examinations have replaced the scenes of the many slave markets in Africa. No more standing in iron chains under the hot merciless burning sun of Africa now transfer negotiations in well-ventilated conference rooms. Young inexperienced players unable to oversee the rules of the transfer games eagerly trust their agents to negotiate in their best interest. With no experience in this field of the sports hardly anyone will stand against the advice of his agent and actions. The player is free to sign any contract presented before him.

What the player is not able to do is to influence the transfer fee or at best to put an end to it altogether. Football Clubs negotiate this above his head arguing that the money and profit to be made are essential in providing attractive sports events for the fans. Other sports like Marathon, Swimming, Skiing, Ice Skating, Tennis, Golf, Cycling, Chess, and even transfers of popular CEOs of corporations offer value for money free of any transfer fees idea.

To argue Football is the most popular sport and that some players can sign on to the next club transfer fee-free does not stand against the forbidden apple of the Garden of Eden but is in line with the sin of the naked couple committed. Whitewashing with words before God and his humanity what is wrong never stands the test of time.

More so it is troublesome that Africans who suffered tremendously under the profit-making mentality of their old white masters pray still his mindset and worship his values applauding that Real Madrid FC or Manchester United are very profitable enterprises. Fans beating up fans not seen in other sports can equally not be washed over by indicating the popularity of professional football.

When Africa stands up against any form of modern-day slavery in which form ever and still offers Bread and Games to the many truly they will have come a long way to reach the high of humanity.