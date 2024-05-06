ModernGhana logo
06.05.2024 Feature Article

Is IGP Dr George Akuffo-Dampare clean without any stains?

06.05.2024 LISTEN

From the point of view of any Christian, no human being born of a woman is clean. Yes, no one on earth is 100% clean except Jesus Christ, the belief of many a Christian.

However, I personally came to trust IGP Dr George Akuffo-Dampare to a comparatively higher degree to many a Ghanaian, a clean person. Therefore, I have had much respect for him since.

Nonetheless, my respect and trust for him will fast erode should his alleged friendship to the land guard-cum-chief who recently shot and killed a military officer, Lance Corporal Michael Danso at Kasoa Millennium City, be true.

From a radio interviewer’s video sighted by me, the killer and his gang’s actions and threats issued by the killer to an estate developer be true, then a big question mark is raised against Dampare’s credibility.

In the video, the estate developer, Patrick Ndego, alleges IGP Dampare is a friend to the killer or a member of the gang, probably being aware of their usual criminal activities, but letting them off the hook.

For his failure to act when the estate developer lodged a complaint with him following the threats issued to him prior to the killer brazenly shooting dead the army Lance Corporal at the premises of the police station in Kasoa or thereabout, in a broad daylight, raises doubts in my mind about how credible and clean the IGP is.

Again, Kennedy Agyapong for years has been mentioning same Dampare as knowing the identities of those who initiated or had a hand in the late Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu’s assassination. He was a member of parliament for Abuakwa North in the Eastern Region.

For all these years, Dampare has kept mute, neither ready to deny Kennedy’s claim nor confirm it. What is this about?

Should the assertion by the landowner be true, coupled with Dampare’s dithering to deal with the report as lodged to finally culminate in the death of the soldier, then Dampare will be written off the good books of Rockson Adofo, the no-nonsense son of Kumawu/Asiampa soil.

Police condonation and connivance of crimes is unacceptable to society and must be condemned vehemently.

