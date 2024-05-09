Acquired knowledge and higher education qualifications are for a purpose. Don’t they?

09.05.2024 LISTEN

We go to school to acquire formal education and by that, knowledge, and paper qualification certificates. Isn’t it?

The paper qualifications and knowledge so acquired are to serve your personal, familial, and societal interests.

You may decide to put the knowledge so acquired to a good, or a bad use, depending on your motive behind its acquisition.

Don’t some people use their higher paper qualifications and knowledge obtained to steal from the public purse, a common criminal practice within the public services in Africa in general, and Ghana in particular? Others use theirs genuinely to benefit themselves, their families and the society or country they find themselves in, if not for the benefit of the world were they to become an inventor.

I have heard about some people who brag about their attained higher paper qualifications but unfortunately, don’t benefit from them. They never work throughout their lifetime, before, during and after the acquisition of their qualifications. They simply laminate the certificates and hang them on walls in their room or put them in folders, archive them only for them to gather dusts.

What is the use of your qualification certificates and knowledge so acquired if you don’t put them to any use to benefit you as a person, or the society, but simply take pride in their possession for its sake? Is it normal?

The bible says in Matthew 5:14-16, “…14You are the light of the world. A city on a hill cannot be hidden. 15Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a basket. Instead, they set it on a stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. 16In the same way, let your light shine before men, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven”.

Why don’t you work in the field for which you obtained the certificates and knowledge, or at worse, do any genuine job that will benefit you, your family and the society but choose to roam about doing nothing from your infancy till your retirement age?

Do you blame Jesus if you don’t go to Heaven? No! Subsequently, don’t blame anyone but yourself if you suffer in life for your failure to work.

For your failure to work, are you not acting in contravention of Matthew 5:14-16?

Failing to work your entire lifetime, have you not become an idle hand? What does the bible say about idle hands?

In 2 Thessalonians 3:10, it says, “If you don’t work, you don’t eat”.

Therefore, if you don’t let your higher paper qualifications to work, you shall not eat but suffer. You will lack the necessities of life hence becoming jealous of those working and succeeding in life. This is the simple truth.

Finally, in Proverbs16:27-28, it says, “27 Idle hands are the devil’s workshop; idle lips are his mouthpiece.[a] 28 An evil man sows strife; gossip separates the best of friends”.

If you happen to suffer in life, please don’t blame anyone but yourself for failing to work.

Instead of such people being humble to be helped by others, they rather quickly attack them, burning all the bridges that could possibly have assisted them in their vain pursuit for success.

However, the bible says in Matthew 23:12 “And whoever exalts himself will be humbled, and he who humbles himself will be exalted”.

This publication full of biblical quotations is to whom it may concern.

Rockson Adofo