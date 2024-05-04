The call for a debate: Bawumia, the deputy Kwaku Ananse has started his trickeries again

The expression “desperate times call for desperate measures” was coined by Hippocrates, the famous Greek physician. Indeed the desperation and the anxiety within the camp of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are glaring and obvious. As an assistant to our modern day Kwaku Ananse i.e. President Akufo-Addo, Dr. Bawumia thinks, he can pull one of the tricks he learnt from his boss President Akufo-Addo on the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The recent call for a debate by Dr. Bawumia between himself and former president H.E. John Dramani Mahama is the most desperate political move I have ever witnessed since 1992. It must be flatly rejected by the leadership of the NDC.

Evidence from current events strongly suggest that, Dr. Bawumia’s political career is in tatters and an irremediable state, he lacks integrity, he lacks credibility, he is dishonest, he is inconsistent and irresponsible and extremely deceptive. He is aware that, the odds are highly stacked against him going into the 2024 general elections, therefore he is seeking to revive his dead political career by debating H.E. John Dramani Mahama. This should not happen, SIMPLICITAS.

H.E. John Dramani Mahama is not at all scared of a debate, because he is knowledgeable, on top of issues, fluent, accurate and coherent, however, political debates are for people of equal standings, and a political “mate” cannot debate a political guru “driver”.

Never underestimate a desperate person like Dr. Bawumia, you never know how far they will go get what they want. Dr. Bawumia has no superior argument, he just want an opportunity to stand shoulder to shoulder with H.E. John Mahama to suppress the discussions around corruption, economic mismanagement and the hardships Ghanaians are facing. But he should be told that “You don't win a debate by suppressing discussion; you win it with a better argument”.

Let it be known to the Bawumia camp that, a good leader like H.E. John Mahama can engage in a debate frankly and thoroughly, knowing that in the end he will come out vindicated especially with an inexperienced and dishonest persona like Dr. Bawumia, but “monkeys play by sizes”. Mahama is above Bawumia’s level in everything.

If Dr. Bawumia want H.E. Mahama to consider debating him, he should first of all debate himself about his own integrity and character traits. Dr. Bawumia should go and debate his own lectures since 2013, he should go to the media houses and answer the questions he posed in his lectures.

Dr. Bawumia should answer the questions on the current high inflation, high national debt, high exchange rates, high interest rates, the historic “hair cur” killing innocent pensioners, high and unbearable cost of living Ghanaians are currently facing.

If Dr.Bawumia is able to do all the above, H.E. John may then think of debating Dr. Bawumia, but until then, the tricks of the deputy Kwaku Ananse will remain what it is.

The National Democratic Congress should NOT even conceive the thought of allowing H.E. John Dramani Mahama to debate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, because the latter is a limping candidate desperately scanning for a non-existent opportunity to revive his dead political career.

H.E. Mahama does not need to debate Dr. Bawumia for Ghanaians to know how he put the national resources into better use, leading to building of universities, schools, airports, hospitals, markets across the length and breadth of the country, with limited resources as compared to the NPP. Ghanaians do not need a debate to know how better H.E. John Mahama managed the economy and how the NPP and this government mismanaged this economy.

If Dr. Bawumia has a scintilla of respect for Ghanaians, he would not have even conceived the thought of contesting for the presidency, considering the flurry of failed promises on his record, he even has the temerity to keep making promises on his recent campaign tours instead of apologising for the previous failed promises. Clearly he has no respect for Ghanaians.

The debate must not happen, it will not be in the interest of Ghanaians but in the interest of a dishonest politician seeking to revive his dead political career.