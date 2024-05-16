Linking theory to practice: Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s trump card

Theories are academic models or frameworks that are developed to help explain or predict certain phenomena. They are generally discipline specific and often build upon or even contradict one another.

Practice is the application of knowledge or skills in a given situation. It might involve describing experiences we have had, explains the way one has created or designed something, or imagining what might happen in a real-life situation. Acquiring theoretical knowledge without the ability to actualise such knowledge is as useless as not acquiring it, as we have seen in the case of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who only propounds theoretical knowledge without an incline on how to link it to practice.

The nexus between theory and practice is important as it demonstrates ability to use evidence to increase understanding of key concepts, justify decision making, and inform future practices. The strength of this theory-practice connection also contributes to the evidence of one’s critical thinking, growth and impact on society. Ultimately, linking theory to practice shows that one understands the connections between what they have learnt and how that knowledge is applied in the real-world to impact and positively change lives. Undoubtedly, this is Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s trump card which will make the next NDC government extremely successful.

Only leaders who have the ability to apply what they have learnt into the real world are able to make impact and make things happen, they are called pragmatic leaders.

Even though, I’m a believer in gender equality and the need to give women the opportunity to contribute to national development, my focus is mainly on the competence of women. Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is a competent and dynamic academic with an impeccable record in linking theory to practice. She is not only an intelligent woman; she is a woman of par excellent, very honest, innovative and result-oriented.

Before and during the 2016 general elections, Dr. Bawumia was touted as one of the best economists in Ghana, this was the main reason he was chosen by President Akufo-Addo and received a waiver from the party’s then General Secretary, Nana Ohene Ntow, even though he was not a member of the New Patriotic Part, and he delivered series of economic lectures where he espoused his knowledge of economic theories.

The general belief was that, the economic Messiah had arrived. The NPP was voted into power largely because of this conviction. However, Ghanaians have now realised the difference between knowing theory and how to apply it.

On the other hand, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate to H.E. John Dramani has long demonstrated that she is a pragmatic academic whose ability to link theory to practice is incontestable. She has made impact in every endeavour of her life. With the application of her acquired knowledge, she has positively changed lives, improved communities and institutions.

With her extensive experience across diverse spheres of life, including being the first female Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and her exceptional achievements as the former Minister of Education, Prof Opoku-Agyemang is an invaluable asset to Ghana.

Through her knowledge, she successfully championed many reforms such as the conversion of polytechnics into technical universities, upgrading Colleges of Education into tertiary institutions, reducing teacher absenteeism from 27% to 7% and introducing the unprecedented Private BECE.

The learned Professor also led negotiations with the World Bank which secured funds for Ghana to implement the flagship Secondary Education Improvement Project and the African Centres of Excellence initiative resulting in the establishment and funding for the West African Centre for Crop Improvement (WACCI).

Moreover, she was pivotal in the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP) both at the University of Ghana and the Regional Water and Environmental Sanitation Centre (RWESC) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang supervised Ghana's overall best performing WASSCE nation award by WAEC for four consecutive years when she served as Minister and the massive retooling and infrastructural development which she tirelessly delivered.

Through her initiatives, the quota system at the Colleges of Education was abolished, which led to an increased enrolment from 9,000 to 15,400 thereby creating more teaching opportunities for the youth.

As an experienced educationist, who understands the sector, she ensured teachers were automatically posted without National Service and Licensure Examinations and also recruited 2,400 mathematics and science teachers as a special intervention to improve the teaching and learning of mathematics and science at the SHS level.

This is the difference between a pragmatic academic and a mere theorist like Dr. Bawumia, who only understands the academic aspect of a problem without inkling on the practical aspect.

Prof.Opoku-Agyemang, as a pragmatic vice president will be focused on accountability, meaningful actions to guide people to achieve the desired levels of productivity for the development and progress of Ghana. Ghana needs such a pragmatic learned academic to partner H.E. John Mahama and steer the affairs of this country towards economic and social growth.